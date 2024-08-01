Oil and Gas Sector is Driving Transformational Growth through Autonomous Drilling

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Drilling Automation, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for automation and autonomy in oil and gas (O&G) drilling and production (or simply, drilling automation) is one of the highest-growth subsegments of the overall O&G automation industry. Large global automation firms compete alongside dedicated O&G solution providers and disruptive technology developers.
The main technologies deployed are artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics. These technologies cover a wide variety of applications, including drilling systems, autonomous rigs, and exploration automation systems. They can significantly enhance efficiency and safety as well as reduce downtime and even carbon emissions through process optimization and efficiency gains.
This study analyzes the drilling automation sector on a global scale, covering all main trends and innovations occurring worldwide. The regions covered are North America (NA), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The analysis covers both onshore and offshore O&G exploration and production (E&P) operations, with a close look at a combination of hardware and software automation technologies designed for drilling processes.
This study provides a detailed analysis of the industry's growth trajectory, competitive landscape, and most dynamic growth opportunities from 2024 to 2030.
Key Growth Opportunities
- Digital Twins for Autonomous Drilling
- Automated Robots
- Automated Well Planning and Design
Key Topics Covered:
Transformations in the Automation and Autonomy in the Oil & Gas Drilling and Production Sector
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Drilling Automation Industry
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by Technology
- Segmentation by Application
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
- Introduction to Drilling Automation
- The Role of Automation in Drilling Operations
- Technologies and Use Cases for Drilling Automation
- High Growth Applications for Drilling Automation
- Benefits and Challenges of Drilling Automation
- Stages of Drilling Automation
- Overall O&G Automation Competitive Landscape
- Drilling Automation and Autonomous Drilling Ecosystem
- Focus on Measurement While Drilling (MWD)
- MWD Adoption Drivers
- MWD Key Players
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology Analysis
- Revenue Share
- Highlights of Key Vendors in Drilling Automation
