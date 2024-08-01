Global Life Science Instrumentation and Research Tools Industry Research 2023-2029: Focus on Chemicals, Consumables, Instruments, Reagents, Suppliers, and IT Solutions in Research Labs

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science Instrumentation and Research Tools Driving Transformational Growth through Automation Global, 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the life science instrumentation and research tools industry, covering the chemicals, consumables, instruments, reagents, suppliers, and IT solutions used in research laboratories.
The global market for life science instrumentation and research tools is projected to experience steady growth from 2023 to 2029, achieving significant revenue milestones, driven largely by laboratory automation and software solutions. As life science research becomes more expensive and budgets more constrained, traditional sales approaches to instruments and equipment are proving inefficient.
There is an urgent need for new business models that can provide access to novel technologies without necessitating the purchase of all the equipment. There is also a greater demand for integrated instruments, software, and service solutions for workflow optimization, driven by the emergence of novel and advanced technologies like advanced microscopy, gene editing, and next-generation sequencing (NGS).
This study examines the factors driving and restraining the growth of the life science instrumentation and research tools industry. Application areas include academic institutes and governmental uses, clinical diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. This research offers case studies from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA). It also identifies the core growth opportunities presented by the industry by evaluating industry segments, the regulatory environment, and emerging business models, as well as market revenue and forecasts.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Advanced Mass Spectrometry Tools for High-plex Proteomics
- Laboratory Automation Solutions for Clinical Diagnostics in APAC
- eCommerce Business Model for Instruments and Equipment
- Drivers for eCommerce Model Adoption
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in Life Science Instrumentation and Research Tools
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Life Science Instrumentation and Research Tools Industry
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Definitions
- Competitive Environment
- Life Science Instrumentation and Research Tools Ecosystem
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Industry
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Generator: NGS
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Key Companies to Watch
Growth Generator: PCR
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Key Companies to Watch
Growth Generator: Microarrays
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Key Companies to Watch
Growth Generator: Flow Cytometry
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Key Companies to Watch
Growth Generator: Mass Spectrometry
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Key Companies to Watch
Growth Generator: Others - Analytical Chemicals, Lab Automation, LIMS, Informatics, Spectroscopy, Material Analysis, and Chromatography
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Key Companies to Watch
Best Practice Recognition
