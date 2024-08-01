Molecular Diagnostics for Neurodegenerative Diseases Technology Research Report 2024-2028 Featuring Synaps Dx, AgenT Biotech, Urvogelbio, Resonant, and Neurodex

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Neurodegenerative Diseases: Technology Growth Opportunities, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study aims to provide insights into the evolving landscape of molecular diagnostics for NDDs and implications for healthcare innovation and patient care.

Neurodegenerative diseases (NDD) pose significant challenges to healthcare systems and affect millions of people worldwide, making early detection crucial. While the current diagnostic strategy is predominantly brain imaging techniques, it is not performed until symptoms are more pronounced. Subtle changes occurring in neural cells during early progression cannot be detected by the structural or functional changes associated with NDDs.



This study is a comprehensive analysis that explores technological advancements, industry dynamics, strategic insights, and growth opportunities in molecular diagnostics for NDDs. It captures the role of leading companies, growing start-ups, and smaller companies with innovative product portfolios and an industry presence, key drivers and restraints, and strategic partnerships. The study also delves into funding, grants, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), and commercialization efforts.



Key Questions the Study Answers:

What are the different molecular diagnostics for NDDs?

What are the main challenges and complexities in the widespread adoption of molecular diagnostics compared to imaging diagnostics?

What are the primary sources of biomarkers used in NDDs? Who are the key and emerging participants in terms of innovation and technology in this space?

How are omics technologies, smart PoC devices, and exosome-mediated diagnoses emerging as novel molecular diagnostics modalities for NDDs? How do they improve accuracy?

What are the strategic implications of the emerging collaborations and M&As between academia and industry participants?

How do patents contribute to advancements in diagnostics and therapeutics for NDDs?

What are the growth opportunities for molecular diagnostics for NDDs?

Growth Opportunities

Smart Diagnostics at the Point of Care for NDD Detection and Management

Integrated Diagnostics for Comprehensive NDD Assessment

Exosomics and Metabolomics in the NDD Space

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Molecular Diagnostics for the Neurodegenerative Diseases Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Dementia Disease Burden Forecast for 2050

Insights into NDD Research: Trends in Publications and Clinical Trials, 2019-2024

NDDs: Overview and Importance of Early Diagnosis

Segmentation

Challenges in Early NDD Diagnosis

Diagnostic Modalities in the NDD Landscape

Sources of NDD Molecular Biomarkers

Scope of Analysis

NDD Diagnosis: Biomarker Sources, Sample Extraction, and Analytes

Biomarker Sources: A Comparative Analysis

Integrated Landscape of NDD Biomarkers

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Technology Analysis: CSF Biomarkers

CSF-based Molecular Diagnostics to Detect NDDs

Key Companies Developing CSF-based Molecular Diagnostics for NDDs

Key Biomarkers for Neurodiagnostics: CSF-based Biomarkers, Global, 2024

Technology Analysis: Blood Biomarkers

Blood-based Biomarkers in NDD Diagnosis

Key Companies Developing Blood-based Molecular Diagnostics for NDDs

Emerging Companies Developing Blood-based Molecular Diagnostics for NDDs

Key Biomarkers for Neurodiagnostics: Blood-based Biomarkers, Global, 2024

Technology Analysis: Salivary Biomarkers

Salivary Biomarkers: An Accessible and Painless Diagnostic Approach for NDDs

Emerging Companies Developing Saliva-based Molecular Diagnostics for NDDs

Technology Analysis: Urinary Biomarkers

Urinary Biomarkers for Early Diagnosis of NDDs

Emerging Companies Developing Urine-based Molecular Diagnostics for NDDs

Technology Analysis: Ocular Biomarkers

Ocular Biomarkers: A New Frontier in NDD Diagnosis

Neurobiomarkers: Molecular Alterations in the Ocular Space

Emerging Companies Developing Ocular-based Molecular Diagnostics for NDDs

Technology Analysis: Skin-based Biomarkers

Skin-based Biomarkers for NDDs

Summary of Key Biomarkers for NDD Molecular Diagnostics

Key Insights: Biomarker Utilization by Industry Participants in the NDD Diagnostics Space

Molecular Biomarkers: From Bench to Clinic, Impact Analysis

Clinical Trial Analysis

Notable Clinical Trials in NDD Molecular Diagnostics

European Platform for Neurodegenerative Disorders (EPND): A Collaborative Approach to Data and Sample Sharing

Emerging Trends in NDD Molecular Diagnostics

Databases and Biobanks: Catalysts for Biomarker Discovery in NDD Diagnosis

Epigenetic Alterations as NDD Biomarkers

Big Data-powered Multiomics for NDD Diagnosis

Exosomes: A Potential Candidate for Early NDD Diagnosis

Portable Molecular Diagnostic Devices Enabling Smart Diagnostics for NDDs

Key Participants' Strategic Recommendations

Synaps Dx, US

AgenT Biotech, France

Urvogelbio, India

Resonant, US

Neurodex, US

Stakeholder Initiatives

Notable NDD Diagnostics Collaborations and Clinical Alliances

Recent NDD Diagnostics Mergers and Acquisitions

Global Companies in NDD Diagnostics: Insight into Regional Adoption

Funding Analysis

Snapshot of Public Funding for Molecular Diagnostics of NDDs in the US, 2019-2024

Special Focus on NIH Funding for Molecular Diagnostics of AD, 2019-2024

EU R&D Projects, 2019-2023

Snapshot of Private Funding for Molecular Diagnostics of NDDs, 2021-2024

Snapshot of Private Funding for Molecular Diagnostics of NDDs, 2020-2023

Patent Analysis

IP Trends in the Molecular Neurobiomarker Industry, 2019-2024

Patents by Key Participants in the NDD Diagnostics Space, 2019-2024

Analysis of IP Trends in the Molecular Neurobiomarker Industry, 2019-2024

Analyst Perspectives

Molecular Diagnostics in NDDs: Technology, Innovation, and Application Impact Analysis

Commercial Availability of Different Molecular Diagnostic Technologies in the NDD Landscape

Molecular Diagnosis of NDDs: A Technology Road Map

Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs): Explanation

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

