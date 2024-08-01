Natural and Organic Flavor Market is Expected to Reach US$ 17.39 Billion, with a 5.7% CAGR By 2034 | Fact.MR

Rockville, MD., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As projected in a newly published industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, revenue from the sales of natural and organic flavor products is estimated at US$ 9.99 billion in 2024. The global natural and organic flavor market has been projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.

There is growing emphasis on consuming preservative-free and organic products, with health-conscious consumers preferring foods without preservatives and other synthetic chemicals, which are perceived to have health risks. This is creating opportunities for manufacturers of natural and organic flavor products. Increased consumer spending on premium food items that carry preservative-free and organic labels is driving market players to innovate with more effective flavor options.

Rising demand for organic flavor products is attributed to their extraction from real food sources such as fruits, spices, and herbs. This process ensures transparency among consumers, fostering trust and confidence in the product. In addition, organic-flavored products are favored since they are responsible for fewer allergic reactions compared to synthetic alternatives.

Key Takeaway from Natural and Organic Flavor Market Study:

The market for natural and organic flavor products is projected to reach a value of US$ 17.39 billion by 2034-end.

Sales of natural and organic flavor products in Japan are projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034.

East Asia is forecasted to account for 23.1% share of global market revenue by 2034.

From the named fruit (FTNF) flavor products are expected to hold a market share of 47.1% by the end of 2034.

Worldwide sales of organic flavor products are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% and reach US$ 8.75 billion by 2034.

The market in South Korea is forecasted to expand at 6.4% CAGR through 2034.

“Market players need to invest in introducing spicy flavors with the use of advanced and upgraded versions of technologies and natural and organic flavor ingredients for attracting a larger consumer pool,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Authenticity in Taste Making FTNF Flavors Popular Consumer Choice:

Global sales of from the named fruit (FTNF) flavor products are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% and reach US$ 8.18 billion by the end of 2034. These flavors are generally extracted through the use of physical procedures without any chemicals. FTNF flavors provide a competitive edge to manufacturers thanks to their suitability with clean labelling requirements as well as their authenticity of flavor. This makes them more suitable for drinks and nectars containing 100% juice, which are becoming increasingly popular among end consumers.

Key Market Players:

Some of the leading manufacturers of natural and organic flavor products are Givaudan SA, Firmenich SA, Robertet SA, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Synergy Flavors, Inc., Dohler GmbH, Kerry Group Plc., T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd., Symrise AG, Axxense Aromatic GmbH, Blue Pacific Flavors, Inc., Gold Coast Ingredients, Inc., Treatt Plc., Zymus International Ltd., and Takasago International Corporation.

Natural and Organic Flavor Industry News:

Key players in the natural and organic flavor market are focusing on new product development, collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers.

Synergy Flavors, Inc. acquired Innova Foods Pty Ltd. from Griffith Foods in May 2021. This acquisition helps Synergy Flavors expand globally as Innova Foods is a leading producer of savory flavor ingredients. Fact.MR's latest report provides detailed insights on key natural and organic flavor manufacturers' pricing, sales growth, production capacity, and potential technological advancements.

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Flavor:

Natural

Organic

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Product Type:

From The Named Fruit (FTNF)

Oleoresins

Essential Oils

Meat & Dairy Flavors

With Other Natural Flavors (WONF)

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Source:

Fruits & Fruit Juices

Vegetable & Vegetable Juices

Plants & Botanical

Meat & Seafood

Dairy

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Application:

Food

Beverages

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the natural and organic flavor market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on flavor (natural, organic), product type (from the named fruit [FTNF], oleoresins, essential oils, meat & dairy flavors, with other natural flavors [WONF]), source (fruits & fruit juices, vegetable & vegetable juices, plants & botanical, meat & seafood, dairy), and application (food, beverages), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

