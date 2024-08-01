Calfrac Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (“Calfrac” or “the Company”) (TSX: CFW) announces its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. The following press release should be read in conjunction with the management’s discussion and analysis and interim consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as at June 30, 2024. Readers should also refer to the “Forward-looking statements” legal advisory and the section regarding “Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this press release. All financial amounts and measures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Additional information about Calfrac is available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca, including the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023.



CEO’S MESSAGE

Calfrac generated sequential improvement in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA during the second quarter as utilization in North America increased despite lower year-over-year commodity prices. The Company’s operations in Argentina have produced strong financial results over the last six quarters, and there are significant opportunities to grow operating scale in the Vaca Muerta shale play. As a result, the Company is strategically investing additional capital to bolster its fracturing capabilities in Argentina. Calfrac continues to improve upon its exceptional safety record as it reduced the trailing twelve-month Total Recordable Injury Frequency (“TRIF”) from 0.87 at the end of the first quarter to 0.77 as of June 30. The Company believes that through efficient execution and prudent deployment of capital across its diverse geographic footprint, it will be well-positioned to successfully navigate the current short-term headwinds in North America.

Calfrac’s Chief Executive Officer, Pat Powell commented: “I am proud of the resiliency that the Calfrac team demonstrated with the strong improvement in financial results during the second quarter. I am looking forward to leveraging that momentum through the remainder of the year as we continue to safely and efficiently execute on our client’s development plans in North America and Argentina to maximize returns for our shareholders.”

SELECT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (C$000s, except per share amounts) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited) Revenue 426,047 466,463 (9 ) 756,143 959,786 (21 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 65,386 87,785 (26 ) 91,443 171,579 (47 ) Consolidated cash flows provided by operating activities 15,030 18,192 (17 ) 18,803 59,086 (68 ) Capital expenditures 66,753 30,718 117 114,825 65,192 76 Net income 24,549 50,531 (51 ) 21,646 86,844 (75 ) Per share – basic 0.29 0.62 (53 ) 0.25 1.07 (77 ) Per share – diluted 0.29 0.58 (50 ) 0.25 0.98 (74 )





As at Jun. 30, Dec. 31, Change 2024 2023 (C$000s) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents 43,655 34,140 28 Working capital, end of period 303,889 236,392 29 Total assets, end of period 1,301,286 1,126,197 16 Long-term debt, end of period 361,893 250,777 44 Net debt(2) 340,357 241,065 41 Total consolidated equity, end of period 653,498 615,903 6

SECOND QUARTER OVERVIEW

In the second quarter of 2024, the Company:

generated revenue of $426.0 million, a decrease of 9 percent from the second quarter in 2023 resulting primarily from lower activity and a lower pricing environment in certain markets within the United States;

reported second-quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $65.4 million versus $87.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 mainly as a result of lower utilization and pricing in the United States;

reported net income from continuing operations of $24.5 million or $0.29 per share diluted compared to net income of $50.5 million or $0.58 per share diluted during the second quarter in 2023;

increased period-end working capital to $303.9 million from $236.4 million at December 31, 2023, due to a combination of higher revenue earned at period end and geographical mix; and

incurred capital expenditures from continuing operations of $66.8 million, which included approximately $36.7 million related to the Company’s fracturing fleet modernization program.



FINANCIAL OVERVIEW – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 VERSUS 2023

NORTH AMERICA

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited) Revenue 333,521 376,322 (11 ) 582,480 789,369 (26 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 54,399 75,283 (28 ) 69,271 151,770 (54 ) Adjusted EBITDA (%) 16.3 20.0 (19 ) 11.9 19.2 (38 ) Fracturing revenue per job ($) 37,348 43,585 (14 ) 35,618 43,403 (18 ) Number of fracturing jobs 8,709 8,379 4 15,885 17,602 (10 ) Active pumping horsepower, end of year (000s) 964 1,020 (5 ) 964 1,020 (5 ) US$/C$ average exchange rate(2) 1.3683 1.3428 2 1.3586 1.3477 1

OUTLOOK

Calfrac’s meaningful sequential increase in financial performance during the second quarter was primarily due to core clients in Canada accelerating the timing of their 2024 completion programs, combined with the Company’s operations in the United States building momentum throughout the quarter. Despite lower natural gas prices decreasing the year-over-year rig count in the United States, the Company anticipates utilization in North America for the second half of the year to resemble the first six months, outside of normal winter seasonality and customer budget exhaustion. Although lower demand for pressure pumping fleets has impacted utilization and pricing, the Company continues to prioritize return on capital to maximize shareholder returns.

Calfrac continues to improve its asset quality through its Tier IV Dynamic Gas Blending (“DGB”) equipment modernization program as well as boosting its last-mile proppant delivery capabilities through investments in high capacity Super B sand transport units. As of the end of June, the Company operated 49 Tier IV DGB pumping units in North America and expects to deploy the equivalent of five Tier IV DGB fleets by early 2025. Calfrac’s 30 new Super B sand trailers enable it to haul significantly more proppant in each load to location, thereby increasing operating efficiencies and profitability. Through the first half of 2024, approximately 70% of the North American capital budget has been expended and the Company anticipates lower capital expenditures for this segment during the remainder of the year.

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac’s North American operations decreased to $333.5 million during the second quarter of 2024 from $376.3 million in the comparable quarter of 2023. The Company generated strong second-quarter revenue in North America despite lower year-over-year activity in the Rockies region of the United States as planned completion programs were deferred until later in the year. Activity in Canada was stronger than expected, particularly in May and June, due to the efficient completion of core client programs. In addition, Calfrac idled two fracturing fleets in the United States during February, and as a result, the Company operated an average of 13 fleets in North America during the second quarter of 2024 versus 15 fleets in the comparable quarter of 2023. Lower pricing in the United States also contributed to the 14 percent decrease in average revenue per job in the second quarter of 2024 versus the same quarter in 2023. Coiled tubing revenue decreased by 26 percent as compared to the second quarter in 2023 mainly due to lower utilization of Calfrac’s six deep coiled tubing units offset partially by the completion of larger jobs.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company’s operations in North America generated Adjusted EBITDA of $54.4 million or 16 percent of revenue during the second quarter of 2024 compared to $75.3 million or 20 percent of revenue in the same period in 2023. This decrease was primarily due to the decline in fracturing fleet utilization in the United States combined with lower pricing relative to the same period in 2023.

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 COMPARED TO SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac’s North American operations decreased to $582.5 million during the first six months in 2024 from $789.4 million in the comparable period in 2023. The 26 percent decrease in revenue was primarily due to lower activity in the United States combined with lower pricing in certain markets. As a result, Calfrac idled two fracturing fleets during February 2024 and operated an average of 10 and 13 fleets in North America, respectively, during the first and second quarters of 2024 as compared to 15 fleets during the first half of 2023. In addition, activity for the Company’s coiled tubing operations in North America decreased by 34 percent from the first six months of 2023 due to lower industry demand for its six crewed units.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company’s operations in North America generated Adjusted EBITDA of $69.3 million during the first half of 2024 compared to $151.8 million in the same period in 2023. This decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was largely driven by lower fracturing and coiled tubing utilization in North America during the first quarter of 2024 as well as lower overall pricing levels in the United States. However, utilization during the second quarter of 2024 improved for Calfrac’s fracturing fleets in North America, particularly in May and June, as the completion programs of the Company’s core clients significantly increased.

ARGENTINA

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited) Revenue 92,526 90,141 3 173,663 170,417 2 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 14,659 17,752 (17 ) 30,759 29,292 5 Adjusted EBITDA (%) 15.8 19.7 (20 ) 17.7 17.2 3 Fracturing revenue per job ($) 84,510 83,155 2 79,064 85,472 (7 ) Number of fracturing jobs 581 647 (10 ) 1,253 1,202 4 Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 139 139 — 139 139 — US$/C$ average exchange rate(2)



1.3683 1.3428 2 1.3586 1.3477 1

OUTLOOK

Calfrac’s Argentinean operations generated Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $15 million in the second quarter which produced a record profit margin of 18% over the first six months of the year. The Company expects to leverage this momentum throughout the remainder of 2024 as it anticipates strong utilization across all service lines in the Vaca Muerta shale play combined with increased offshore coiled tubing activity. Calfrac is excited about its prospects and looks forward to collaborating with its clients to enhance oil and natural gas development in Argentina.

Due to the high customer demand for Calfrac’s services combined with the improving political and business environment, the Company made the strategic decision to expand its pressure pumping footprint in the Vaca Muerta shale play. To facilitate this expected growth, Calfrac has increased its capital investment in the country by approximately $29 million to support the deployment of additional Tier II dual-fuel capable fracturing equipment into Argentina by the end of the year.

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

REVENUE

Calfrac’s Argentinean operations generated revenue of $92.5 million during the second quarter of 2024 versus $90.1 million in the comparable quarter in 2023 as the Company maintained strong activity across all service lines. This increase in revenue was primarily due to initial revenue generated from its new offshore coiled tubing operations. Fracturing and cementing revenue were relatively consistent with the comparable quarter in 2023.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company’s operations in Argentina generated Adjusted EBITDA of $14.7 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared to $17.8 million in the same quarter of 2023, while the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA margins decreased to 16 percent from 20 percent. This decrease was primarily due to a reduction in activity in the Las Heras region of Argentina relative to the comparable period in 2023 as the Company’s major customer in that region began the formal process of closing its operations in that area. The Company was able to offset most of this reduction with additional spot work with new customers in Neuquén during the quarter.

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 COMPARED TO SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

REVENUE

Calfrac’s Argentinean operations generated revenue of $173.7 million during the first six months of 2024 compared to $170.4 million in the first six months of 2023 as the Company maintained strong activity across all service lines. The slight increase in revenue was due to the initial revenue generated from its newly commenced offshore coiled tubing operations. Fracturing and cementing revenue were relatively consistent with the comparable quarter in 2023.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company’s operations in Argentina generated Adjusted EBITDA of $30.8 million or 18 percent of revenue during the first six months in 2024 versus $29.3 million or 17 percent of revenue in the comparable period in 2023. The Company continues to focus on growing its operating presence in the Vaca Muerta shale play to offset lower utilization in Las Heras following the completion of its contract with a major client in that region during the second quarter of 2024.

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2024

2024 (C$000s, except per share and operating data) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) (unaudited) Revised(1) Financial Revenue 438,338 447,847 493,323 466,463 483,093 421,402 330,096 426,047 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)(3) 94,289 75,954 83,794 87,785 91,286 62,591 26,057 65,386 Net income (loss) 45,352 14,757 36,313 50,531 97,523 13,202 (2,903 ) 24,549 Per share – basic 1.15 0.27 0.45 0.62 1.20 0.16 (0.03 ) 0.29 Per share – diluted 1.10 0.17 0.41 0.58 1.09 0.15 (0.03 ) 0.29 Capital expenditures(3) 24,745 35,810 34,474 30,718 50,825 49,397 48,072 66,753

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES - CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (C$000s) ($) ($) (%) North America 58,340 26,830 117 95,514 60,578 58 Argentina 8,413 3,888 116 19,311 4,614 319 Continuing Operations 66,753 30,718 117 114,825 65,192 76





Capital expenditures were $66.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 versus $30.7 million in the comparable period in 2023. Calfrac’s Board of Directors approved a 2024 total capital budget of approximately $210.0 million in December 2023. This was an increase of $45.0 million from the previous year, primarily to continue its fracturing fleet modernization program in North America and dedicate $40.0 million to support its Argentinean operations while implementing new company-wide field-based technologies. On March 13, 2024, the Board of Directors approved a deferral of up to $50.0 million of capital allocated to its North American fleet modernization program to align with market conditions at that time. On July 31, 2024, the Board of Directors approved a reinstatement of $40.0 million of its original capital budget to facilitate expansion of the Company’s fracturing operations in the Vaca Muerta play in Argentina and to accommodate incremental maintenance capital in North America.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (C$000s) ($) ($) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 43,655 34,140 Accounts receivable 309,315 243,187 Income taxes recoverable — 794 Inventories 130,776 123,015 Prepaid expenses and deposits 27,040 22,799 510,786 423,935 Assets classified as held for sale 49,803 34,084 560,589 458,019 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 691,166 614,555 Right-of-use assets 20,531 24,623 Deferred income tax assets 29,000 29,000 740,697 668,178 Total assets 1,301,286 1,126,197 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 189,543 176,817 Income taxes payable 7,302 — Current portion of lease obligations 10,052 10,726 206,897 187,543 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 36,116 20,858 243,013 208,401 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 361,893 250,777 Lease obligations 12,067 13,702 Deferred income tax liabilities 30,815 37,414 404,775 301,893 Total liabilities 647,788 510,294 Capital stock 911,365 910,908 Contributed surplus 82,796 78,667 Accumulated deficit (368,936 ) (389,872 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 28,273 16,200 Total equity 653,498 615,903 Total liabilities and equity 1,301,286 1,126,197









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 (C$000s, except per share data) ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue 426,047 466,463 756,143 959,786 Cost of sales 375,238 392,934 691,446 818,570 Gross profit 50,809 73,529 64,697 141,216 Expenses Selling, general and administrative 16,981 15,797 34,992 24,924 Foreign exchange (gains) losses (435 ) 4,983 (1,484 ) 6,469 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (143 ) (4,424 ) (6,384 ) (4,961 ) Interest, net 7,894 7,587 13,926 15,761 24,297 23,943 41,050 42,193 Income before income tax 26,512 49,586 23,647 99,023 Income tax expense (recovery) Current 3,397 6,109 9,811 10,507 Deferred (1,434 ) (7,054 ) (7,810 ) 1,672 1,963 (945 ) 2,001 12,179 Net income from continuing operations 24,549 50,531 21,646 86,844 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (1,460 ) 2,730 (710 ) 4,754 Net income 23,089 53,261 20,936 91,598 Earnings (loss) per share – basic Continuing operations 0.29 0.62 0.25 1.07 Discontinued operations (0.02 ) 0.03 (0.01 ) 0.06 0.27 0.66 0.24 1.13 Earnings (loss) per share – diluted Continuing operations 0.29 0.58 0.25 0.98 Discontinued operations (0.02 ) 0.03 (0.01 ) 0.05 0.27 0.61 0.24 1.03









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,



2024 2023 2024 2023 (C$000s) ($) ($) ($) ($) CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 23,089 53,261 20,936 91,598 Adjusted for the following: Depreciation 28,033 28,657 56,028 58,819 Stock-based compensation 2,118 797 4,303 1,341 Unrealized foreign exchange losses 1,126 3,666 3,764 3,374 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (144 ) (4,447 ) (6,400 ) (4,985 ) Impairment of property, plant and equipment 484 — 1,177 — Impairment of inventory 4,954 1,592 7,368 2,692 Impairment of other assets 5,240 1,535 5,475 2,686 Interest 7,810 7,527 13,736 15,670 Interest paid (2,768 ) (1,242 ) (12,379 ) (11,485 ) Deferred income taxes (1,434 ) (7,054 ) (7,810 ) 1,672 Changes in items of working capital (53,478 ) (66,100 ) (67,395 ) (102,296 ) Cash flows provided by operating activities 15,030 18,192 18,803 59,086 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 44,987 18,223 104,987 51,456 Long-term debt repayments — (25,000 ) — (50,000 ) Lease obligation principal repayments (2,827 ) (3,195 ) (5,667 ) (5,799 ) Proceeds on issuance of common shares from the exercise of warrants and stock options 283 103 283 357 Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 42,443 (9,869 ) 99,603 (3,986 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment (65,535 ) (42,929 ) (121,955 ) (78,326 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 294 21,489 11,817 21,688 Proceeds on disposal of right-of-use assets 101 593 328 1,109 Cash flows used in investing activities (65,140 ) (20,847 ) (109,810 ) (55,529 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 348 (8,403 ) (1,115 ) (11,210 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (7,319 ) (20,927 ) 7,481 (11,639 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 59,990 27,681 45,190 18,393 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 52,671 6,754 52,671 6,754 Included in the cash and cash equivalents per the balance sheet 43,655 2,122 43,655 2,122 Included in the assets held for sale/discontinued operations 9,016 4,632 9,016 4,632





