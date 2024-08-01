Global Fingerprint Sensor Size, Share and Industry Growth Analysis to 2029 with Goodix, Fingerprint Cards, Synaptics, Apple, and Egis Technology Dominating the $5.9 Billion Market

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fingerprint Sensor Market Size, Share and Industry Growth Analysis by Technology (Capacitive, Optical, Thermal, Ultrasonic), Type (Area & Touch, Swipe), Sensor Technology, End-Use Application and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fingerprint sensor market is projected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2029

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the fingerprint sensor market based on technology, type, sensor technology, end-use application and region. It provides detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the fingerprint sensor market. It also analyzes competitive developments such as product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and actions carried out by the key players to grow in the market.

With the growing preference for digital payments over traditional methods, consumers are increasingly relying on smartphones and other smart devices for seamless and secure transactions. Fingerprint sensors play a pivotal role in this landscape by offering convenient and reliable biometric authentication, enhancing the security of mobile payments and online transactions.

The country has made considerable investments in setting up biometric security solutions at its borders and airports through its US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a government agency to monitor the influx of immigrants and tourists in the US. In May 2022, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported 239,426 encounters at America's Southwest border by leveraging fingerprint scanners developed by Integrated Biometrics (US). This, in turn, is creating a conducive environment for the fingerprint sensor market growth in US.

Goodix (China), Fingerprint Cards AB (Sweden), Synaptics (US), Apple Inc. (US), and Egis Technology (Taiwan), are the major players in the fingerprint sensors market.

The 3D segment in the fingerprint sensor market to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period

In all 3D imaging methods, scale information is inherently embedded in the acquired data. The latest advancement in fingerprint scanning technology involves ultrasonic sensors. These sensors utilize both an ultrasonic transmitter and receiver to capture detailed fingerprint information. When a finger is placed over the scanner, an ultrasonic pulse is emitted and directed against it. This pulse is partially absorbed and partially reflected to the sensor, depending on the unique features such as ridges and pores present in each fingerprint.

Market for capacitive sensor in the fingerprint sensor market to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Capacitive sensors employ a grid of micro-capacitor plates to capture fingerprints in two dimensions (2D). This technology relies on the conductive nature of the skin, creating capacitive coupling with the sensor's plates. The skin effectively serves as a third capacitor plate, with ridges in the outermost epidermal layer of fingers being closer to the sensor plates compared to valleys.

The report will provide insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Extensive use of fingerprint sensors in consumer electronic devices for biometric authentication) restraints (Threats pertaining to biometrics database) opportunities (Emergence of biometric smartcards in BFSI applications), and challenges (Sensor performance limitations) of the fingerprint sensor market.

Product development /Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the fingerprint sensor market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets; the report analyses the fingerprint sensor market across various regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the fingerprint sensor market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market share, growth strategies, and services, offering of leading players like Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Fingerprints (Sweden), Synaptics Incorporated (US), Apple Inc. (US), Egis Technology Inc (Taiwan) among others in the fingerprint sensor market.

