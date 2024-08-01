Landsea Homes Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Home sales revenue increased 43.5% to $418.2 million

Net new home orders of 760 increased 34.5%

Net income of $2.9 million or $0.08 per share

Adjusted net income of $13.3 million or $0.36 per share, a 9% increase

Home sales gross margin of 14.9%, 21.1% on an adjusted basis

Book value per share of $17.94

DALLAS, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”) announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax income of $4.6 million, and net income of $2.9 million, or $0.08 per share. Reported income for the quarter includes a $5.2 million or $0.10 per diluted share impact related to a non-cash deferred financing cost write-off associated with the re-cast of the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility. Excluding the loss from the deferred financing cost write-off, net income was $6.5 million or $0.18 per share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $13.3 million or $0.36 per share and adjusted gross margin was 21.1%. Reported pretax income for the prior year period was $7.5 million with net income of $4.9 million, or $0.12 per share. For the prior year period, adjusted net income was $13.0 million, or $0.33 per share and adjusted gross margin was 23.5%.

Management Commentary

“Landsea Homes posted another quarter of strong top-line growth in the second quarter of 2024, generating home sales revenue of $418.2 million, which represented an increase of 43.5% over the second quarter of 2023”, said John Ho, Landsea Homes’ Chief Executive Officer. “New home deliveries totaled 760 units for the quarter, well in excess of our stated guidance, as our teams did an excellent job of accelerating build schedules and closing homes in a timely manner. We also generated 760 net new orders for the quarter, 34.5% more than second quarter of 2023, on a sales pace of 3.0 homes per community per month.”

Mr. Ho continued, “The strong year-over-year growth we experienced in both sales and closings this quarter was the direct result of our strategic efforts to grow our company and achieve better economies of scale. Average community count for the quarter was up 47% year-over-year, thanks to the investments we’ve made in our markets and the acquisitions we’ve completed to grow our company. We are a much bigger and more diversified company than we were a year ago, and we expect to reap the benefits of our larger homebuilding platform as our volumes increase.”

Mr. Ho concluded, “As we turn our attention to the latter half of 2024, we remain focused on achieving our delivery goals for the year and generating cash to bring our leverage ratios down from current levels. Given the improvements we’ve seen in build times and the number of homes we currently have in backlog, I believe we are on track to achieve those goals. I am proud of the way our teams executed in the second quarter and continue to believe that Landsea Homes has a bright future ahead.”

Operating Results

Total revenue was $431.1 million in the second quarter, up 47.0% compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a 41% increase in homes closed and a 2% increase in average sales price.

New homes delivered increased 41.0% to 760 homes at an average sales price of $550,000, a 2% increase, compared to 539 homes delivered at an average sales price of $541,000 in the second quarter of 2023.

Net new home orders were up 34.5% to 760 homes with a dollar value of $389.8 million, an average sales price of $513,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.0 sales per active community. This compares to 565 homes with a dollar value of $324.4 million, an average sales price of $574,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.3 sales per active community in the prior year period. As a percentage of gross orders, cancellations equaled 11% as compared to 11% a year ago.

Total homes in backlog were 694 homes with a dollar value of $391.1 million and an average sales price of $564,000 at June 30, 2024. This compares to 722 homes with a dollar value of $455.8 million and an average sales price of $631,000 at June 30, 2023.

Total lots owned or controlled at June 30, 2024, were 12,357 compared to 11,008 at June 30, 2023. We continue to pursue an asset-light strategy, controlling 57% of our lots at the end of the second quarter of 2024 and 43% owned.

Home sales gross margin was 14.9% compared to 17.4% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) was 21.1% compared to 23.5% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributed to the increase in sales discounts and incentives.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes was $2.9 million compared to $4.9 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $13.3 million compared to $13.0 million in the prior year period. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.08 compared to $0.12 in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis was $0.36 compared to $0.33 in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $42.8 million compared to $27.0 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had total liquidity of $330.2 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents as well as cash held in escrow of $106.2 million and $224.0 million in availability under the Company’s $455.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt was $754.1 million compared to $543.8 million at December 31, 2023.

Landsea Homes’ ratio of debt to capital was 52.8% at June 30, 2024, and the Company’s net debt to total capital (a non-GAAP measure) was 45.4% at June 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Outlook

New home deliveries anticipated to be in the range of 625 to 700

Delivery ASPs expected to be in the range of $495,000 to $510,000

Adjusted home sales gross margin to be between 20% and 21%

Home sales gross margin to be approximately 15%

Fourth Quarter 2024 Outlook

New home deliveries anticipated to be in the range of 1,000 to 1,100

Delivery ASPs expected to be in the range of $495,000 to $510,000

Adjusted home sales gross margin to be between 23% and 24%

Home sales gross margin to be between 18% and 19%

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “look” or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to the future financial performance of Landsea Homes; changes in the market for Landsea Homes’ products and services; and other expansion plans and opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

the cyclical nature of our industry and the possibility that adverse changes in general and local economic conditions could reduce the demand for homes;

our ability to develop communities successfully and in a timely manner;

changes in the terms and availability of mortgage financing, interest rates, federal lending programs, and tax laws, affecting the demand for and the ability of our homebuyers to complete the purchase of a home;

our geographic concentration, which could materially and adversely affect us if the homebuilding industry in our current markets should experience a decline;

the potential for adverse weather and geological conditions to increase costs, cause project delays or reduce consumer demand for housing;

our ability to promptly sell one or more properties for reasonable prices in response to changing economic, financial and investment conditions, and the risk that we may be forced to hold non-income producing properties for extended periods of time;

our reliance on third-party skilled labor, suppliers and long supply chains;

the dependence of our long-term sustainability and growth upon our ability to acquire lots that are either developed or have the approvals necessary for us to develop them; and

the other risks and uncertainties indicated in Landsea Homes’ SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Landsea Homes.



Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,150 $ 119,555 Cash held in escrow 24,071 49,091 Real estate inventories 1,350,165 1,121,726 Due from affiliates 4,569 4,348 Goodwill 152,322 68,639 Other assets 129,633 107,873 Total assets $ 1,742,910 $ 1,471,232 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 95,471 $ 77,969 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 219,569 160,256 Due to affiliates 881 881 Line of credit facility, net 225,655 307,631 Senior notes, net 528,452 236,143 Total liabilities 1,070,028 782,880 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 41,671,387 issued and 36,275,392 outstanding as of June 30, 2024, 41,382,453 issued and 36,520,894 outstanding as of December 31, 2023 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 460,001 465,290 Retained earnings 190,659 187,584 Total stockholders’ equity 650,664 652,878 Noncontrolling interests 22,218 35,474 Total equity 672,882 688,352 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,742,910 $ 1,471,232





Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue Home sales $ 418,182 $ 291,512 $ 710,774 $ 532,137 Lot sales and other 12,961 1,732 14,410 2,847 Total revenues 431,143 293,244 725,184 534,984 Cost of sales Home sales 355,736 240,835 604,633 437,889 Lot sales and other 11,231 1,748 12,914 2,461 Total cost of sales 366,967 242,583 617,547 440,350 Gross margin Home sales 62,446 50,677 106,141 94,248 Lot sales and other 1,730 (16 ) 1,496 386 Total gross margin 64,176 50,661 107,637 94,634 Sales and marketing expenses 24,663 18,334 43,151 34,742 General and administrative expenses 29,555 25,980 55,637 48,760 Total operating expenses 54,218 44,314 98,788 83,502 Income from operations 9,958 6,347 8,849 11,132 Other (expense) income, net (5,353 ) 1,159 (3,540 ) 2,114 Pretax income 4,605 7,506 5,309 13,246 Provision for income taxes 1,370 1,640 1,340 3,257 Net income 3,235 5,866 3,969 9,989 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 350 919 894 1,824 Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 2,885 $ 4,947 $ 3,075 $ 8,165 Income per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.12 $ 0.08 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.12 $ 0.08 $ 0.20 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 36,199,850 39,891,982 36,239,765 39,944,549 Diluted 36,369,827 39,971,731 36,558,862 40,059,731





Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 213 $ 96,251 $ 452 160 $ 70,590 $ 441 33 % 36 % 2 % California 139 134,211 966 115 99,516 865 21 % 35 % 12 % Colorado 24 10,201 425 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Florida 285 130,010 456 264 121,406 460 8 % 7 % (1 )% Metro New York 1 4,475 4,475 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas 98 43,034 439 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 760 $ 418,182 $ 550 539 $ 291,512 $ 541 41 % 43 % 2 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change Homes

Dollar

Value ASP Homes

Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 396 $ 174,992 $ 442 330 $ 143,124 $ 434 20 % 22 % 2 % California 285 266,105 934 200 166,774 834 43 % 60 % 12 % Colorado 41 19,055 465 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Florida 442 202,365 458 476 216,396 455 (7 )% (6 )% 1 % Metro New York 1 4,475 4,475 1 1,649 1,649 — % 171 % 171 % Texas 100 43,782 438 4 4,194 1,049 2,400 % 944 % (58 )% Total 1,265 $ 710,774 $ 562 1,011 $ 532,137 $ 526 25 % 34 % 7 %



Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 219 $ 100,448 $ 459 3.5 186 $ 79,263 $ 426 3.6 18 % 27 % 8 % (3 )% California 128 102,158 798 4.4 216 181,466 840 5.9 (41 )% (44 )% (5 )% (25 )% Colorado 34 14,920 439 3.8 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Florida 286 133,078 465 3.2 163 63,686 391 1.9 75 % 109 % 19 % 68 % Metro New York — — N/A N/A — — N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas 93 39,146 421 1.5 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 760 389,750 $ 513 3.0 565 324,415 $ 574 3.3 35 % 20 % (11 )% (9 )%





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 452 $ 203,963 $ 451 3.6 338 $ 142,008 $ 420 3.4 34 % 44 % 7 % 6 % California 235 210,483 896 4.0 380 317,693 836 5.3 (38 )% (34 )% 7 % (25 )% Colorado 57 25,791 452 3.8 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Florida 522 242,611 465 3.0 341 143,024 419 2.0 53 % 70 % 11 % 50 % Metro New York 1 4,475 4,475 N/A — — N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas 105 43,841 418 1.6 4 4,194 1,049 1.3 2,525 % 945 % (60 )% 23 % Total 1,372 $ 731,164 $ 533 3.1 1,063 $ 606,919 $ 571 3.1 29 % 20 % (7 )% — %



Average Selling Communities

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Arizona 20.7 17.0 22 % 21.0 16.5 27 % California 9.7 12.3 (21 )% 9.7 12.0 (19 )% Colorado 3.0 — N/A 2.5 — N/A Florida 29.6 28.0 6 % 29.4 28.8 2 % Metro New York — — N/A — — N/A Texas 21.0 — N/A 10.7 0.5 2,040 % Total 84.0 57.3 47 % 73.3 57.8 27 %



Backlog

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % Change Homes

Dollar

Value ASP Homes

Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 152 $ 70,404 $ 463 113 $ 48,871 $ 432 35 % 44 % 7 % California 111 102,548 924 259 229,365 886 (57 )% (55 )% 4 % Colorado 30 14,276 476 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Florida 326 168,730 518 350 177,525 507 (7 )% (5 )% 2 % Metro New York — — N/A — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas 75 35,177 469 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 694 $ 391,135 $ 564 722 $ 455,761 $ 631 (4 )% (14 )% (11 )%

(1) Backlog acquired in Texas at the date of the Antares acquisition was 70 homes with a value of $35,118 thousand.



Lots Owned or Controlled

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Lots

Owned

Lots

Controlled

Total

Lots

Owned

Lots

Controlled

Total

% Change Arizona 1,767 1,249 3,016 2,040 1,389 3,429 (12 )% California 586 1,128 1,714 574 1,708 2,282 (25 )% Colorado 175 573 748 — — — N/A Florida 1,680 1,507 3,187 2,366 1,687 4,053 (21 )% Metro New York 1 — 1 2 — 2 (50 )% Texas 1,138 2,553 3,691 38 1,204 1,242 197 % Total 5,347 7,010 12,357 5,020 5,988 11,008 12 %



Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the below information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that indebtedness, impairments, and acquisitions have on our gross margins and allows for comparability to previous periods and competitors.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 % 2023 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 418,182 100.0 % $ 291,512 100.0 % Cost of home sales 355,736 85.1 % 240,835 82.6 % Home sales gross margin 62,446 14.9 % 50,677 17.4 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 17,074 4.1 % 7,276 2.5 % Add: Real estate inventories impairment — — % 4,700 1.6 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and real estate inventories impairment 79,520 19.0 % 62,653 21.5 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 8,619 2.1 % 5,710 2.0 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, real estate inventories impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 88,139 21.1 % $ 68,363 23.5 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 % 2023 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 710,774 100.0 % $ 532,137 100.0 % Cost of home sales 604,633 85.1 % 437,889 82.3 % Home sales gross margin 106,141 14.9 % 94,248 17.7 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 27,631 3.9 % 11,818 2.2 % Add: Real estate inventories impairment — — % 4,700 0.9 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and real estate inventories impairment 133,772 18.8 % 110,766 20.8 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 11,075 1.6 % 10,195 1.9 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, real estate inventories impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 144,847 20.4 % $ 120,961 22.7 %



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense (benefit), (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss on debt modification, (vii) transaction costs related to the Merger and business combinations, (viii) write-off of deferred offering costs, and (ix) abandoned projects costs. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 3,235 $ 5,866 Provision for income taxes 1,370 1,640 Interest in cost of sales 18,011 7,319 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,850 1,139 EBITDA 24,466 15,964 Real estate inventories impairment — 4,700 Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 8,619 5,710 Transaction costs 2,861 18 Write-off of offering costs — 436 Abandoned project costs 1,698 197 Loss on debt modification 5,180 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,824 $ 27,025





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 3,969 $ 9,989 Provision for income taxes 1,340 3,257 Interest in cost of sales 28,581 11,872 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,170 2,557 EBITDA 37,060 27,675 Real estate inventories impairment — 4,700 Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 11,075 10,195 Transaction costs 4,589 33 Write-off of offering costs — 436 Abandoned project costs 1,954 312 Loss on debt modification 5,180 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,858 $ 43,351



Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income attributable to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, loss on debt modification, and inventory impairment, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 2,885 $ 4,947 Real estate inventories impairment — 4,700 Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 90 545 Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 8,619 5,710 Loss on debt modification 5,180 — Total adjustments 13,889 10,955 Tax-effected adjustments (1) 10,380 8,075 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 13,265 $ 13,022 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.12 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.33 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 36,199,850 39,891,982 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 36,369,827 39,971,731

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 3,075 $ 8,165 Real estate inventories impairment — 4,700 Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 119 1,263 Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 11,075 10,195 Loss on debt modification 5,180 — Total adjustments 16,374 16,158 Tax-effected adjustments (1) 12,237 11,910 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 15,312 $ 20,075 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.20 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.50 Weighted shares outstanding Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 36,239,765 39,944,549 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 36,558,862 40,059,731

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.



Net Debt to Total Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to total capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash and cash equivalents as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by total capital. The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to total capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to total capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.