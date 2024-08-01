Amusement and Theme Parks Market Report 2024-2030 - Rapid Adoption of AI Technology Revolutionizing Amusement Parks

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amusement and Theme Parks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Amusement and Theme Parks was estimated at US$67 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$98.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the amusement and theme park market is driven by several factors, including technological innovation, rising disposable incomes, and the increasing demand for unique and immersive experiences. Advancements in ride technology and interactive entertainment are continuously raising the bar for guest experiences, attracting repeat visitors and expanding the market. The growing middle-class population, particularly in emerging economies, is contributing to higher visitor numbers, as more people can afford leisure and travel activities. Additionally, the proliferation of social media has amplified the appeal of theme parks, with visitors sharing their experiences and influencing others to visit.



The trend towards experiential travel, where consumers seek memorable and engaging activities, is also propelling the market. Furthermore, strategic partnerships and collaborations, such as those between entertainment franchises and park operators, are leading to the development of new attractions and themed areas, driving continuous market growth. These factors collectively ensure the dynamic expansion of the amusement and theme park industry, meeting the evolving expectations of global consumers.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Mechanical Rides segment, which is expected to reach US$81.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.8%. The Water Rides segment is also set to grow at 5.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $28.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.7% CAGR to reach $14.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $98.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Thrills and Spills: Global Amusement and Theme Parks Market Set for a Robust Growth

Global Economic Update

Global Oil Prices Remain Volatile Amid Acute Geopolitical Uncertainty & Tensions that Heighten Threat of Market Shocks: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

While Still Not in the Comfort Zone, the Expected Steeper Fall in Inflation in 2024 Can Cushion Economic Growth: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2025

Flat Growth for 2024 & A Possible Soft Landing, as the Global Economy Attempts to Balance Recovery While Navigating Through Wars, Political Conflicts & Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2022 Through 2025

Amusement and Theme Parks Market: COVID-19 Impact & Recovery

Competitive Landscape

Amusement and Theme Parks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Market Overview and Analysis

Regional Market Analysis

The Growing Popularity of Theme Parks in the US

An Overview of the European Amusement Parks Market

China's Evolving Theme Park Industry

Cutting-Edge Technology: A New Springboard for Thrilling Amusement Park Experience

Recent Market Activity

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Emerging Trends That Are Driving Growth the Theme Park Industry

How Technology is Ushering In a New Era of Digitalization in the Theme Parks Industry

Key Technologies Strolling in Amusement & Theme Parks and Scripting New Stories

Technological Advancements Shape the Future of Amusement Parks

New Technologies Transform Theme Park Experience

Rapid Adoption of AI Technology is Revolutionizing Amusement Parks

AR and VR Technologies Create New Realms of Entertainment

Theme Parks Join the Metaverse Bandwagon for a Fun- & Amusement-Filled Future

Special Effects Elevate Live Entertainment

Revolutionizing Amusement with IoT Technology

Going Viral: How Social Media Fuels the Surge in Amusement Park Visits

The Thrill Makers: Mechanical Rides in Amusement Parks

The Rising Popularity of Water Rides

Technology Themes on the Radar of Theme Parks to Advance Guest Experiences

Navigating Weather Challenges for Future Safety and Success

Blockchain Breakthrough: Revolutionizing Ticketing in the Entertainment Industry

