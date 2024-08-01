Alcoholic Drinks in Mexico - Retail Sales Data for 2019-2023 and Market Projections through 2028

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcoholic Drinks in Mexico" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mexican economy registered growth of just over 3% throughout 2023 in real terms and with seasonally adjusted figures, according to information from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). Although this was the second consecutive year of economic growth above 3%, this increase was more moderate, since in 2021 and 2022, the Mexican economy reached rates of 6% and 4% respectively.



Key Topics Covered



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Alcoholic drinks in 2023: The big picture

2023 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

On-trade vs off-trade split

What next for alcoholic drinks?

MARKET BACKGROUND

Legislation

Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age

Drink driving

Advertising

Smoking ban

Opening hours

On-trade establishments

Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2017-2023

TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES

Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2023

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Contraband/parallel trade

Duty free

Cross-border/private imports

KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Outlook

MARKET INDICATORS

Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2018-2023

MARKET DATA

BEER IN MEXICO



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Sales of beer decrease as consumption sees normalisation

Huge investments in production capacity benefit domestic premium lager, to the detriment of imported premium lager

Sales of non alcoholic beer rise, capturing young adults and female consumers

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales of beer expected return to growth, but will be challenged by water scarcity

Flavoured/mixed lager may grow further due to products with a Mexican flavour

Non alcoholic beer set to expand due to consumers' pursuit of a healthier lifestyle

CATEGORY BACKGROUND

Lager price band methodology

Lager by Price Band 2023

Number of Breweries 2018-2023

CATEGORY DATA

WINE IN MEXICO



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Wine consumption posts a third consecutive year of growth, fuelled by local production

Climate change hampers sales of imported wines in Mexico

Vermouth sees good results as it captures wine and beer consumers

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Wine production's vulnerability to the effects of climate change may contribute to a slowdown in growth in the coming years

Water shortages may be an obstacle to the development of local wines

Online sales set to gain ground in premium wine offerings

CATEGORY DATA

SPIRITS IN MEXICO



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Sales of spirits decline, following a reduction in celebrations and social gatherings

Premium higher-quality options continue driving value growth

Casa Cuervo leads spirits, with a focus on Mexican spirits

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Maturity of tequila (and mezcal) may leave space for the development of whiskies, vodka, and English gin

Premium offerings will play a major role in the coming years

Non alcoholic spirits yet to be explored by consumers

CATEGORY BACKGROUND

Vodka, gin, other blended Scotch whisky, dark rum and white rum price band methodology

Benchmark Brands 2023

CATEGORY DATA

CIDER/PERRY IN MEXICO



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Cider shows low growth, partly driven by affordability

Consumption is concentrated in the Christmas season and New Year's Eve

Healthier lifestyles drive further growth for non alcoholic cider, from a low base

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strongbow, Sidra Posdata, and artisanal cider might offer an opportunity for on-trade development

Concentration, and focus on other categories may restrain the further development of cider/perry

Still and sparkling wine may also threaten the further growth of cider/perry

CATEGORY DATA

RTDS IN MEXICO



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Sales of RTDs continue escalating, driven by innovation and high advertising budgets

Sales of hard seltzers, which are perceived by consumers to be "healthier", continue growing

Caribe Cooler and Topo Chico lead sales of hard seltzers

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales of RTDs projected to grow through convenience stores which provide cold storage

Retail e-commerce expected to gain share in key urban areas

Cannabis RTDs enter the market with the aim of widening the consumer base

CATEGORY DATA

