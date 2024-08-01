World's Top 5 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2024: Key OEMs, Product Portfolios, Truck Platforms, and Financial & SWOT Framework Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - World's Top 5 Truck Manufacturers - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2024 - Daimler, Volvo, Traton, Iveco, PACCAR" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive insights & strategic analysis into the overarching Strategy Focus as well as Key Strategies & Plans for World's Top 5 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers. The report provides a detailed analysis on key industry OEMs, including, key product portfolios & key truck platforms across market segments, financial analysis & SWOT framework analysis.



Trucking is headed for a soft landing and is poised to cool down over near term across traditional markets with projected softening of demand, after registering strong growth for 2022 & 2023, with order intake for new trucks declining owing to softening of freight rates as well as volumes across traditional markets while the industry OEMs focus upon & hustle to deliver previously ordered trucks to customers & fleet operators amid continued supply chain disturbances in a difficult, complex & uncertain global macroeconomic environment.

Trucking is poised to maintain status quo over near term across North America, in terms of order intake for the Class 6-8 segment, even after registering strong growth for 2022 & 2023, with order intake for new Class 8 trucks remaining steady while the vocational & medium truck segments remain strong. New truck registrations in North America continued to grow with 300,000 Class 8 trucks registered across North America for 2023 with replacement demand and infrastructure spending being key drivers.

However, the forecast for 2024 indicates a status-quo to a marginal decrease for Class 8 truck deliveries while fleet utilization remains at usual levels providing steady aftermarket revenues growth potential for the OEMs. Across Europe, the truck registrations are projected to contract by around 18% for 2024.

Further, the global economy is projected to be heading towards a slowdown following continued monetary policy tightening by central banks globally over the recent years to check inflation, thereby, creating a tight credit environment amid sustained geopolitical instability & conflicts with ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza causing tensions and keeping the entire Middle East region as well as the entire world on the edge, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which continues unabated and enters its third year in 2024



The trucking industry, however, continues to make active & steady progress towards energy transition geared towards sustainability for the long term with focus on electrification & hydrogenization of transportation. Further, ongoing integration of Connectivity-based services, Autonomous and Electrification technologies continues with steady progress being made towards ramping up production and roll out of electric and autonomous trucks across industry OEMs.

Further, stricter emission standards proposed by the EPA, under its heavy-duty truck & engine standards, which are likely to come into effect from 2027 onwards under the agency's two-tiered approach and plans for the implementation of GHG 3 emissions by 2030, under the larger Clean Trucks Plan, are likely to further accelerate the transition towards zero-emission vehicles & technologies across the United States going forward. Similarly, across Europe, the upcoming EURO 7 emission standards are scheduled to come into effect from 2027 with industry OEMs already investng significantly towards R&D to comply with them



The report also provides the emerging & likely market scenario for trucking globally over near to medium term with an analysis of key market & technological trends, issues & challenges, market developments & potential growth opportunities which could be leveraged by the industry value chain. The report concludes by analyzing market evolution and projecting demand outlook for the Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market for the near to medium term horizon



The report will be especially useful for:

Key Decision-Makers across the Trucking Industry

Program Managers

Top Management of Industry OEMs, Players across Industry Value Chain & Other Companies

Suppliers, Vendors, Technology & Services Providers and other Key Players across the Industry Value Chain

Existing & Potential Investors

Industry & Company Analysts

M&A Advisory Firms

Strategy & Management Consulting Firms

PE Firms, Venture Capitalists and Financing & Leasing Companies

Researchers and all those associated with the industry in general

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 - Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Global Top 5 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Product Portfolio - Major Product Platforms, Programs and Key Competitors

Market Capitalization/Ownership Structure

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2 - Financial Performance Analysis - For each Industry OEM - Charts & Analysis: Based on Latest Available Financial Results

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Truck Deliveries Trend

Order Backlog Position

Section 3 - SWOT Analysis-For each of the Global Top 5 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers

Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome & Offset

Opportunities to Capitalize Upon

Threats to Mitigate

Section 4 - Strategy Focus & Priorities



Section 5 - Key Strategies & Plans

Business Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Service Level Strategies & Plans

Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans - Traditional & Emerging Markets

Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales, Marketing & Branding Strategies and Plans

Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans

Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6 - Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 7 - Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 9 - Strategic Market Outlook - Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - 2024-2027

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Trucking across Key Markets Globally - Traditional & Emerging Markets

Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Truck Registrations Trend

Top Markets for Medium & Heavy Trucks - Market Outlook for 2024

Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Demand Forecast & Growth Projections - 2024-2027

Companies Featured

Daimler Truck AG

Volvo AB

Traton Group

PACCAR Inc.

Iveco S.p.A.

