World's Top 5 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2024: Key OEMs, Product Portfolios, Truck Platforms, and Financial & SWOT Framework Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - World's Top 5 Truck Manufacturers - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2024 - Daimler, Volvo, Traton, Iveco, PACCAR" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive insights & strategic analysis into the overarching Strategy Focus as well as Key Strategies & Plans for World's Top 5 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers. The report provides a detailed analysis on key industry OEMs, including, key product portfolios & key truck platforms across market segments, financial analysis & SWOT framework analysis.
Trucking is headed for a soft landing and is poised to cool down over near term across traditional markets with projected softening of demand, after registering strong growth for 2022 & 2023, with order intake for new trucks declining owing to softening of freight rates as well as volumes across traditional markets while the industry OEMs focus upon & hustle to deliver previously ordered trucks to customers & fleet operators amid continued supply chain disturbances in a difficult, complex & uncertain global macroeconomic environment.
Trucking is poised to maintain status quo over near term across North America, in terms of order intake for the Class 6-8 segment, even after registering strong growth for 2022 & 2023, with order intake for new Class 8 trucks remaining steady while the vocational & medium truck segments remain strong. New truck registrations in North America continued to grow with 300,000 Class 8 trucks registered across North America for 2023 with replacement demand and infrastructure spending being key drivers.
However, the forecast for 2024 indicates a status-quo to a marginal decrease for Class 8 truck deliveries while fleet utilization remains at usual levels providing steady aftermarket revenues growth potential for the OEMs. Across Europe, the truck registrations are projected to contract by around 18% for 2024.
Further, the global economy is projected to be heading towards a slowdown following continued monetary policy tightening by central banks globally over the recent years to check inflation, thereby, creating a tight credit environment amid sustained geopolitical instability & conflicts with ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza causing tensions and keeping the entire Middle East region as well as the entire world on the edge, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which continues unabated and enters its third year in 2024
The trucking industry, however, continues to make active & steady progress towards energy transition geared towards sustainability for the long term with focus on electrification & hydrogenization of transportation. Further, ongoing integration of Connectivity-based services, Autonomous and Electrification technologies continues with steady progress being made towards ramping up production and roll out of electric and autonomous trucks across industry OEMs.
Further, stricter emission standards proposed by the EPA, under its heavy-duty truck & engine standards, which are likely to come into effect from 2027 onwards under the agency's two-tiered approach and plans for the implementation of GHG 3 emissions by 2030, under the larger Clean Trucks Plan, are likely to further accelerate the transition towards zero-emission vehicles & technologies across the United States going forward. Similarly, across Europe, the upcoming EURO 7 emission standards are scheduled to come into effect from 2027 with industry OEMs already investng significantly towards R&D to comply with them
The report also provides the emerging & likely market scenario for trucking globally over near to medium term with an analysis of key market & technological trends, issues & challenges, market developments & potential growth opportunities which could be leveraged by the industry value chain. The report concludes by analyzing market evolution and projecting demand outlook for the Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market for the near to medium term horizon
The report will be especially useful for:
- Key Decision-Makers across the Trucking Industry
- Program Managers
- Top Management of Industry OEMs, Players across Industry Value Chain & Other Companies
- Suppliers, Vendors, Technology & Services Providers and other Key Players across the Industry Value Chain
- Existing & Potential Investors
- Industry & Company Analysts
- M&A Advisory Firms
- Strategy & Management Consulting Firms
- PE Firms, Venture Capitalists and Financing & Leasing Companies
- Researchers and all those associated with the industry in general
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 - Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Global Top 5 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Employees
- Product Portfolio - Major Product Platforms, Programs and Key Competitors
- Market Capitalization/Ownership Structure
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2 - Financial Performance Analysis - For each Industry OEM - Charts & Analysis: Based on Latest Available Financial Results
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake & Truck Deliveries Trend
- Order Backlog Position
Section 3 - SWOT Analysis-For each of the Global Top 5 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers
- Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to Overcome & Offset
- Opportunities to Capitalize Upon
- Threats to Mitigate
Section 4 - Strategy Focus & Priorities
Section 5 - Key Strategies & Plans
- Business Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Service Level Strategies & Plans
- Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans - Traditional & Emerging Markets
- Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales, Marketing & Branding Strategies and Plans
- Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans
- Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 6 - Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 7 - Key Trends
- Industry Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 8 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 9 - Strategic Market Outlook - Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - 2024-2027
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Trucking across Key Markets Globally - Traditional & Emerging Markets
- Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Truck Registrations Trend
- Top Markets for Medium & Heavy Trucks - Market Outlook for 2024
- Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Demand Forecast & Growth Projections - 2024-2027
Companies Featured
- Daimler Truck AG
- Volvo AB
- Traton Group
- PACCAR Inc.
- Iveco S.p.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b50btn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.