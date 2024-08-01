Record Results by Willis Lease Finance Corporation with Second Quarter Pre-tax Income of $57.9 million. Willis Declares First, Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC” or the “Company”) today reported record second quarter total revenues of $151.1 million and record quarterly pre-tax income of $57.9 million. The Company also announced its first regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, expected to be paid on August 21, 2024, with a record holder date of August 12, 2024. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, aggregate, core lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues were at an all-time high of $118.8 million, up 32% as compared to $89.8 million in 2023. The growth was predominantly driven by core, recurring lease and maintenance revenues associated with a strong, resurging aviation marketplace, and airlines leveraging the Company’s leasing, parts and maintenance capabilities in order to avoid protracted engine shop visits.



“We have been deliberate in the selection of engines and investment in our services businesses,” said Austin C. Willis, Chief Executive Officer. “This strategy has distinguished us as a value added lessor.”

“Our financial results would not be possible without the tireless efforts of our employees,” said Brian R. Hole, President. “Their dedication to our customers and to the Company are what allow us to deliver our multi-faceted engine products and services with the speed and quality the Company’s position in the industry requires.”

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights (at or for the period ended June 30, 2024, as compared to June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023):

Lease rent revenue was a record $55.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 2.7%, compared to $54.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, we purchased equipment (including capitalized costs) totaling $258.8 million, which consisted of three aircraft, 11 engines, and other parts and equipment purchased for our lease portfolio. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, we purchased equipment (including capitalized costs) totaling $55.8 million, which consisted of nine engines and other parts and equipment purchased for our lease portfolio.

Maintenance reserve revenue was a record $62.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 77.6%, compared to $35.4 million in the same quarter of 2023, reflecting the high level of usage of our assets by our customer base. Engines on lease with “non-reimbursable” usage fees generated $45.9 million of short-term maintenance revenues in 2024, compared to $28.6 million in the prior year. There was $17.0 million of long-term maintenance revenue recognized in the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $6.8 million long-term maintenance revenue recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, there were $24.6 million and $19.8 million, respectively, of deferred in-substance fixed payment use fees included in Unearned revenue associated with engines on short-term leases. These deferred in-substance fixed payment use fees represent portfolio utilization beyond the maintenance reserve revenues reflected in our Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income.

Spare parts and equipment sales increased to $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in spare parts sales for the three months ended June 30, 2024 reflects variations in the timing of sales.

Gain on sale of leased equipment was $14.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 223.4% compared to that of the comparable period, reflecting the sale of seven engines, eight airframes, and other parts and equipment from the lease portfolio. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, we sold two engines and other parts and equipment from the lease portfolio for a net gain of $4.5 million.

The Company generated a quarterly record of $57.9 million of pre-tax income in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the pre-tax income of $19.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.

The book value of lease assets directly owned or through our joint ventures, inclusive of our notes receivable, maintenance rights, and investments in sales-type leases was $2,803.3 million as of June 30, 2024.

Diluted weighted average income per common share was $6.21 for the second quarter 2024, compared to diluted weighted average income per common share of $2.02 in the second quarter of 2023.

Book value per diluted weighted average common share outstanding increased to $73.64 at June 30, 2024, compared to $67.73 at December 31, 2023.

The Company paid a special dividend of $1.00 per share in the second quarter and also declared its first regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, expected to be paid on August 21, 2024, with a record holder date of August 12, 2024.

Conference Call

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2024, the Company’s lease portfolio was $2,465.0 million, consisting of $2,317.9 million of equipment held in our operating lease portfolio, $115.5 million of notes receivable, $25.5 million of maintenance rights, and $6.2 million of investments in sales-type leases, which represented 344 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s lease portfolio was $2,223.4 million, consisting of $2,112.8 million of equipment held in our operating lease portfolio, $92.6 million of notes receivable, $9.2 million of maintenance rights, and $8.8 million of investments in sales-type leases, which represented 337 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (“WLFC”) leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services through Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Additionally, through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and pandemics; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change REVENUE Lease rent revenue $ 55,866 $ 54,416 2.7 % $ 108,747 $ 107,636 1.0 % Maintenance reserve revenue 62,897 35,415 77.6 % 106,767 58,913 81.2 % Spare parts and equipment sales 6,186 4,550 36.0 % 9,474 9,602 (1.3 )% Interest revenue 2,284 2,258 1.2 % 4,553 4,304 5.8 % Gain on sale of leased equipment 14,428 4,461 223.4 % 23,629 4,328 446.0 % Maintenance services revenue 6,781 5,849 15.9 % 12,008 10,508 14.3 % Other revenue 2,678 2,047 30.8 % 5,025 3,240 55.1 % Total revenue 151,120 108,996 38.6 % 270,203 198,531 36.1 % EXPENSES Depreciation and amortization expense 22,167 22,494 (1.5 )% 44,653 45,043 (0.9 )% Cost of spare parts and equipment sales 5,437 3,058 77.8 % 8,142 7,557 7.7 % Cost of maintenance services 5,671 4,843 17.1 % 11,245 8,770 28.2 % Write-down of equipment — 1,671 (100.0 )% 261 1,671 (84.4 )% General and administrative 34,687 31,727 9.3 % 64,268 59,558 7.9 % Technical expense 4,518 6,676 (32.3 )% 12,773 11,018 15.9 % Net finance costs: Interest expense 24,562 19,085 28.7 % 47,565 37,474 26.9 % Total net finance costs 24,562 19,085 28.7 % 47,565 37,474 26.9 % Total expenses 97,042 89,554 8.4 % 188,907 171,091 10.4 % Income from operations 54,078 19,442 178.2 % 81,296 27,440 196.3 % Income (loss) from joint ventures 3,825 (474 ) nm 6,499 (1,635 ) nm Income before income taxes 57,903 18,968 205.3 % 87,795 25,805 240.2 % Income tax expense 15,317 5,152 197.3 % 24,340 7,595 220.5 % Net income 42,586 13,816 208.2 % 63,455 18,210 248.5 % Preferred stock dividends 910 811 12.2 % 1,810 1,612 12.3 % Accretion of preferred stock issuance costs 12 21 (42.9 )% 24 42 (42.9 )% Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 41,664 $ 12,984 220.9 % $ 61,621 $ 16,556 272.2 % Basic weighted average income per common share $ 6.34 $ 2.04 $ 9.51 $ 2.65 Diluted weighted average income per common share $ 6.21 $ 2.02 $ 9.22 $ 2.57 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 6,570 6,354 6,479 6,239 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 6,714 6,442 6,687 6,449

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,044 $ 7,071 Restricted cash 142,869 160,958 Equipment held for operating lease, less accumulated depreciation 2,317,903 2,112,837 Maintenance rights 25,469 9,180 Equipment held for sale 8,058 805 Receivables, net 54,095 58,485 Spare parts inventory 81,913 40,954 Investments 63,765 58,044 Property, equipment & furnishings, less accumulated depreciation 35,968 37,160 Intangible assets, net 5,428 1,040 Notes receivable, net 115,488 92,621 Investments in sales-type leases, net 6,179 8,759 Other assets 59,477 64,430 Total assets $ 2,921,656 $ 2,652,344 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 89,161 $ 52,937 Deferred income taxes 169,933 147,779 Debt obligations 1,946,761 1,802,881 Maintenance reserves 104,724 92,497 Security deposits 28,936 23,790 Unearned revenue 39,735 43,533 Total liabilities 2,379,250 2,163,417 Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value) 49,988 49,964 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock ($0.01 par value) 71 68 Paid-in capital in excess of par 31,683 29,667 Retained earnings 452,263 397,781 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 8,401 11,447 Total shareholders’ equity 492,418 438,963 Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders’ equity $ 2,921,656 $ 2,652,344



