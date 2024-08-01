Global Top Aerospace & Defense Companies Benchmark Report 2024: Financial Snapshot, SWOT Analysis, Business Structure, Strategy Focus, Force Field Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerospace & Defense Market - Top 7 Global A&D Primes - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2024 - Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, RTX" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive insights & strategic analysis into the overarching Strategy Focus as well as Key Strategies & Plans for the Top 7 Global Aerospace & Defense Companies. The report provides a detailed analysis on key industry OEMs, including, business portfolios & overarching focus across key market segments, financial analysis & SWOT framework analysis.

The report also provides the likely market scenario for defense spending in globally over near to medium term with focus on key existing & upcoming defense programs, analysis of key market & technological trends, issues & challenges, market developments & potential growth opportunities which could be leveraged by the industry value chain. The report concludes by analyzing market evolution and projecting demand outlook for the Global Aerospace & Defense Market for the near to medium term horizon



Defense Spending across the U.S. and most Key Global Markets in a Major Upswing Phase amid ongoing Great Power Competition, Geopolitical Tensions & Political Conflicts across Regions



The Global Aerospace & Defense Market is in a major upswing phase owing to the whittling down of traditional, rule-based world order; led by China's geopolitical revisionism, backed by military ascension amid territorial disputes as well as issues with neighbors & military adventurism in Asia; and Russia's military resurgence with a renewed threat to Europe as the geopolitical dynamic clearly shifts towards multi-polarity.

The same has led to a virtual defense renaissance globally and has created a surge in demand for procurement of new defense equipment, replacement of legacy systems, increased spending outlay towards R&D on next generation technologies and an accelerated production ramp-up of ammunition being undertaken across most key markets globally



Global defense spending, clearly, is on an upward growth trajectory having reached the record level of $2.4 trillion for 2023, driven by geopolitical shifts, and is projected to reach $2.5 trillion in 2024, thereby, providing the defense industrial bases across most key markets significant growth opportunities for the medium term horizon as it is desperately trying to ramp-up production rates over near term, amid supply chain constraints, to backfill depleting U.S. & NATO allies' stockpiles of munitions, missiles & weapon systems besides fulfilling Ukraine's critical requirements and to meet growing international demand in the era of great power competition.

The U.S. Defense Budget, the largest in the world, continues to be in a marked growth phase and is pegged at $849.8 billion for FY2024, after registering a modest 2.3% YoY growth for 2023, as the focus remains on strategic rivalry with China and further capabilities development for sustained overmatch, supporting Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan & other global allies and technological advancement as the core pivot amid the near-term political uncertainty over the upcoming U.S. Presidential elections and the likely degree of subsequent U.S military support as well as posture towards the NATO Allies



Doctrinal & Tactical Emphasis on a Mix of Conventional & Disruptive Capabilities



The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has just entered its third year in 2024, has already led to a shortfall in the availability of ammunition and has led to a renaissance & revitalization of defense production capabilities as well as capacity globally. The war has brought back the doctrinal & tactical emphasis on and has highlighted the critical role of conventional artillery, armor, air defenses, missile systems in the overall force structure.

Further, the improvised & innovative usage of UAS as well as loitering munitions has bolstered efforts globally towards bolstering & revitalization of capabilities across these growth-bound domains over near to medium term. Israel's ongoing military operation against Hamas in Gaza has further exacerbated geopolitical tensions, created unrest and has disrupted the existing dynamics and equations as the entire Middle East region sits on the edge of the precipice over the Palestine issue. Further, the rapidly rising profile as well as sophisticated capabilities of non-state actors poses a serious threat to global security & world order as they seriously challenge the ability of states to counter them in a cost-effective manner



Global Economy Heading towards Slowdown



The Global Economy, however, is projected to be heading towards a slowdown in 2024 following continued monetary policy tightening posture by central banks globally over the recent years to check high inflation. The situation has been further compounded by the sustained geopolitical instability led by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the Israeli military operations in Gaza which collectively threaten to cause supply shocks & raise prices of food owing to scarcity, thereby, becoming a double whammy for the global economic growth which has already regressed to its range-bound, typical, average movement of under 3% annually. However, any further, major potential shock at this time could send the global economy spiraling down into a recessionary cycle without having a major impact on global defense spending, as was demonstrated effectively during the COVID-19 pandemic



For Whom: Key Decision-Makers across Industry Value Chain

Key Decision-Makers across the Global Aerospace & Defense Industry

Defense Procurement Executives & Defense Departments

Program Offices & Managers

Top Management of Industry OEMs, Players across Industry Value Chain & Other Companies

Suppliers, Vendors, Technology & Services Providers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain

Existing & Potential Investors

Industry & Company Analysts

M&A Advisory Firms

Strategy & Management Consulting Firms

PE Firms, Venture Capitalists and Financing & Leasing Companies

Researchers and all those associated with the industry in general

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 - Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Revenues

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2 - Financial Performance Snapshot - For each Industry OEM

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake Trend

Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend

Section 3 - SWOT Analysis - For each of the Top 7 Industry Players

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 4 - Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 7 Global A&D Primes

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Raytheon Technologies

Airbus SE

BAE Systems plc

Section 5 - Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the A&D OEMs

Analysis Coverage:

Business and Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market, Segment, Domain & Program Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6 - Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 7 - Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 9 - Latest & Upcoming Defense Programs - Program Factsheets & Analysis - North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific

Program Size

Scale & Scope

Competing OEMs

Program Stage & Status

Contract Awards

Latest Developments

Upcoming Milestones

Program Outlook

Section 10 - Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense Market - 2024-2027

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense

U.S. & Global Defense Spending Trends

Top 5 & Top 10 Defense Spending Nations

Market Outlook & Growth Projections

Global Defense Spending - Trends & Projections - 2023-2027

Global Defense Spending & Growth Rates for Key Regions

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

