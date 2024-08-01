PET Packaging Market Forecast at $83 Billion by 2030 - Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Presents Substantial Growth Opportunity for Bottled Water Market

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PET Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for PET Packaging is estimated at US$58.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$83 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the PET Bottles & Jars segment, which is expected to reach US$44.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8%. The PET Bags & Pouches segment is also set to grow at 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $11.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.6% CAGR to reach $15.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global PET Packaging Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global PET Packaging Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global PET Packaging Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amcor plc, Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 95 Featured):

Amcor plc

Berry Global Group Inc.

CCL Industries, Inc.

Comar LLC

Dunmore Corporation

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (DuPont)

Gerresheimer AG

Graham Packaging Company

GTX Hanex Plastic Sp. z.o.o.

Huhtamaki OYJ

Klockner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. KG

Nampak Limited

Resilux NV

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 646 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $58.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Anti-Inflation Fiscal Policies & Slower Than Desirable Easing of Inflationary Pressures: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Packaging Industry Confronts Testing Times Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic-Induced Changes Impact Flexible Packaging Market

Competitive Scenario

PET Packaging Innovators Use Recycled PET and Reduce Layers for Improving Packaging Sustainability

Select Innovations and Advancements

PET Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

PET Packaging Market to Gain by its Use in Multitude of Industries

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Market Drivers and Restraints

Analysis by Pack Type

Analysis by End-Use Industry

Regional Analysis

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET): An Overview

Introduction to PET Packaging

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Unabated & Unrelenting Use of Plastics across Industries, Despite the Growing Urgency of Plastic Pollution, to Sustain Demand for PET Packaging Products

Global Plastics Production (In Million Metric Tons) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Strong Demand for Flexible Packaging to Support Market Growth

A Major Application Area for PET Films, Flexible Packaging & Its Strong Demand Patterns Opens a Parallel Avenue for Growth in Downstream Processing: Global Opportunity for Flexible Packaging (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025, and 2027

Rising Concerns for Minimizing Carbon Emission Levels Fuel Demand for Eco-Friendly PET Packaging Technologies

End-of-Line Packaging Automation: The Benefits

Robust Demand for Processed Foods Drives Use of PET Films in Food Packaging Applications

The Massive Processed Food Industry Offers Opportunities on a Platter for the Use of PET Film in Food Packaging Applications: Global Market for Processed Foods (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Key Benefits of Flexible Packaging for Food Companies

Demand for Fresh and Safe Food Drives Innovations in High Barrier Films

Snacking Culture Pushes Up Demand for Flexible PET Packaging

Global Snack Foods Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Snacking Trend Boosts Stand-up Pouches Market

Flexible Packaging Emerges to Address Food Safety Concerns Amidst the Pandemic

Carbios Develops Technology for Enzymatically Recycling PET for Food Packaging Applications

Packaging Solutions for the Beverage Industry

Global Packaged Beverages Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Type for 2019 & 2025

Global Beverage Packaging Market by Type (in %)

Alcoholic Beverages Packaging Market Breakdown (in %) by Product

Global Wine Packaging Market by Packaging Type (in %)

Application of Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Dairy Solutions Witnesses a Surge

Introduction of Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Presents Substantial Growth Opportunity for Bottled Water Market

The Course of Bottled Water: From a Rare Novelty to Million-a-Minute Consumption Rate (1600s-2018)

Rising Awareness about Waterborne Diseases and the Need for Clean Drinking Water Fuels Growth in Bottled Water Market

Following is a list of diseases attributed to contamination of water or food:

The Thirsty World is an Attractive Market for Bottled Water: Global Municipal Drinking Water Demand (In Billion Cubic Meter (BCM)) for the Years 2019, 2025, and 2040

A Dip into Packaging Trends with Implications for Global Bottled Water Market

Packaging Innovations Stress on Recycled, Biodegradable, and Compostable Materials

Availability of Tap Water at Lower Cost: A Major Market Restraint

Mineral Content and Risk of Contaminants in Bottled Mineral Water, Filtered Water and Tap Water in North America and Europe

Average Annual Cost (in $) of Bottled Water Vs Tap Water for Average US Household

Strict Regulations Impede Market Growth

Environmental Cost of Bottled Water and Concerns over Plastic Use: Major Growth Impediments

Plastic Pollution Emerges as a Major Concern for Bottled Water Industry

Bottled Water Industry: Making Efforts to be a Good Steward of Environmental Sustainability

Pharmaceutical Industry: A Promising Application for Flexible Packaging

Flexible Packaging for Healthcare Market Breakdown by End-Use (in %)

PET, the Material of Choice for Pharmaceutical Product Packaging

Plastic Packaging for Pharma Products

Use of PET for Manufacturing Medical Devices and Packaging Witnesses a Surge

Global Medical Devices Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Growing Acceptance of Medical Plastics Provides the Foundation for the Rise of Plastic Films in the Healthcare Industry: Global Market for Medical Plastics (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Global Medical Tubing Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Common Flexible Packaging Solutions Use in Pharma Industry

Food-Packaging Film Makers Eye Medical Devices Market

Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry Emerges as a Promising End-Use Market for PET Packaging Solutions

Personal Care Companies Show Inclination Towards Sustainable Packaging Products

Cosmetics Industry Increasingly Chooses Flexible Packaging Solutions

Personal Care Industry Comes Under Stress during the Pandemic, Impacting PET Packaging Market

Global Personal Care Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Rise in Household Products & Consumer Electronics Sales Augur Well for the Market

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Growth of Aseptic Packaging Presents Favorable Outlook

Progress Made in Plastic Recycling to Lessen the Environmental Burden of PET Films & Encourage Its Continued Adoption

Encouraging Gains in Plastic Recycling Reduce the Risk of Regulatory Restrictions Being Imposed on PET Films: Global Opportunity for Plastic Recycling (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Reduce-Reuse-Recycle, the Best Means for Achieving Circularity for PET/Polyester

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/254fqy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment