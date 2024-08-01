PET Packaging Market Forecast at $83 Billion by 2030 - Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Presents Substantial Growth Opportunity for Bottled Water Market

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PET Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for PET Packaging is estimated at US$58.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$83 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the PET Bottles & Jars segment, which is expected to reach US$44.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8%. The PET Bags & Pouches segment is also set to grow at 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $11.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.6% CAGR to reach $15.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
- Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global PET Packaging Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.
- Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.
- Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global PET Packaging Market.
- Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global PET Packaging Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amcor plc, Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries, Inc., and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Select Competitors (Total 95 Featured):
- Amcor plc
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- CCL Industries, Inc.
- Comar LLC
- Dunmore Corporation
- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (DuPont)
- Gerresheimer AG
- Graham Packaging Company
- GTX Hanex Plastic Sp. z.o.o.
- Huhtamaki OYJ
- Klockner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. KG
- Nampak Limited
- Resilux NV
- Silgan Holdings Inc.
- Sonoco Products Company
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|646
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$58.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$83 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Economic Update
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
- Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
- Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
- Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Anti-Inflation Fiscal Policies & Slower Than Desirable Easing of Inflationary Pressures: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024
- Packaging Industry Confronts Testing Times Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Pandemic-Induced Changes Impact Flexible Packaging Market
- Competitive Scenario
- PET Packaging Innovators Use Recycled PET and Reduce Layers for Improving Packaging Sustainability
- Select Innovations and Advancements
- PET Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- PET Packaging Market to Gain by its Use in Multitude of Industries
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Key Market Drivers and Restraints
- Analysis by Pack Type
- Analysis by End-Use Industry
- Regional Analysis
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET): An Overview
- Introduction to PET Packaging
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Unabated & Unrelenting Use of Plastics across Industries, Despite the Growing Urgency of Plastic Pollution, to Sustain Demand for PET Packaging Products
- Global Plastics Production (In Million Metric Tons) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Strong Demand for Flexible Packaging to Support Market Growth
- A Major Application Area for PET Films, Flexible Packaging & Its Strong Demand Patterns Opens a Parallel Avenue for Growth in Downstream Processing: Global Opportunity for Flexible Packaging (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025, and 2027
- Rising Concerns for Minimizing Carbon Emission Levels Fuel Demand for Eco-Friendly PET Packaging Technologies
- End-of-Line Packaging Automation: The Benefits
- Robust Demand for Processed Foods Drives Use of PET Films in Food Packaging Applications
- The Massive Processed Food Industry Offers Opportunities on a Platter for the Use of PET Film in Food Packaging Applications: Global Market for Processed Foods (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030
- Key Benefits of Flexible Packaging for Food Companies
- Demand for Fresh and Safe Food Drives Innovations in High Barrier Films
- Snacking Culture Pushes Up Demand for Flexible PET Packaging
- Global Snack Foods Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Snacking Trend Boosts Stand-up Pouches Market
- Flexible Packaging Emerges to Address Food Safety Concerns Amidst the Pandemic
- Carbios Develops Technology for Enzymatically Recycling PET for Food Packaging Applications
- Packaging Solutions for the Beverage Industry
- Global Packaged Beverages Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Type for 2019 & 2025
- Global Beverage Packaging Market by Type (in %)
- Alcoholic Beverages Packaging Market Breakdown (in %) by Product
- Global Wine Packaging Market by Packaging Type (in %)
- Application of Polyethylene Terephthalate for Packaging Dairy Solutions Witnesses a Surge
- Introduction of Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Presents Substantial Growth Opportunity for Bottled Water Market
- The Course of Bottled Water: From a Rare Novelty to Million-a-Minute Consumption Rate (1600s-2018)
- Rising Awareness about Waterborne Diseases and the Need for Clean Drinking Water Fuels Growth in Bottled Water Market
- Following is a list of diseases attributed to contamination of water or food:
- The Thirsty World is an Attractive Market for Bottled Water: Global Municipal Drinking Water Demand (In Billion Cubic Meter (BCM)) for the Years 2019, 2025, and 2040
- A Dip into Packaging Trends with Implications for Global Bottled Water Market
- Packaging Innovations Stress on Recycled, Biodegradable, and Compostable Materials
- Availability of Tap Water at Lower Cost: A Major Market Restraint
- Mineral Content and Risk of Contaminants in Bottled Mineral Water, Filtered Water and Tap Water in North America and Europe
- Average Annual Cost (in $) of Bottled Water Vs Tap Water for Average US Household
- Strict Regulations Impede Market Growth
- Environmental Cost of Bottled Water and Concerns over Plastic Use: Major Growth Impediments
- Plastic Pollution Emerges as a Major Concern for Bottled Water Industry
- Bottled Water Industry: Making Efforts to be a Good Steward of Environmental Sustainability
- Pharmaceutical Industry: A Promising Application for Flexible Packaging
- Flexible Packaging for Healthcare Market Breakdown by End-Use (in %)
- PET, the Material of Choice for Pharmaceutical Product Packaging
- Plastic Packaging for Pharma Products
- Use of PET for Manufacturing Medical Devices and Packaging Witnesses a Surge
- Global Medical Devices Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Growing Acceptance of Medical Plastics Provides the Foundation for the Rise of Plastic Films in the Healthcare Industry: Global Market for Medical Plastics (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Global Medical Tubing Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Common Flexible Packaging Solutions Use in Pharma Industry
- Food-Packaging Film Makers Eye Medical Devices Market
- Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry Emerges as a Promising End-Use Market for PET Packaging Solutions
- Personal Care Companies Show Inclination Towards Sustainable Packaging Products
- Cosmetics Industry Increasingly Chooses Flexible Packaging Solutions
- Personal Care Industry Comes Under Stress during the Pandemic, Impacting PET Packaging Market
- Global Personal Care Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- Rise in Household Products & Consumer Electronics Sales Augur Well for the Market
- Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
- Growth of Aseptic Packaging Presents Favorable Outlook
- Progress Made in Plastic Recycling to Lessen the Environmental Burden of PET Films & Encourage Its Continued Adoption
- Encouraging Gains in Plastic Recycling Reduce the Risk of Regulatory Restrictions Being Imposed on PET Films: Global Opportunity for Plastic Recycling (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Reduce-Reuse-Recycle, the Best Means for Achieving Circularity for PET/Polyester
- Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Ballooning Global Population
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Urbanization Trend
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/254fqy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment