01 August 2024
PayPoint Plc (the “Company”) Result of AGM
The Poll Results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today, 01 August 2024, at 1 The Boulevard, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL7 1EL were as follows:
|Resolutions
|Votes For 1
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes
|% of Issued Share Capital Voted
|Votes Withheld 2
|1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the
year ended 31 March 2024
|54,743,470
|99.96%
|19,902
|0.04%
|54,763,372
|75.48
|337,155
|2. To approve the directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2024
|54,592,183
|99.16%
|463,434
|0.84%
|55,055,617
|75.89
|44,910
|3. To approve an amendment to the directors’ remuneration policy
|49,492,408
|89.89%
|5,566,013
|10.11%
|55,058,421
|75.89
|42,106
|4. To declare a final dividend of 19.2 pence per ordinary share of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2024
|55,098,078
|100.00%
|801
|0.00%
|55,098,879
|75.95
|1,648
|5. To re-elect Giles Kerr as a director of the
Company
|53,151,655
|96.48%
|1,940,662
|3.52%
|55,092,317
|75.94
|8,210
|6. To re-elect Nick Wiles as a director of the Company
|55,045,990
|99.92%
|46,106
|0.08%
|55,092,096
|75.94
|8,431
|7. To re-elect Rob Harding as a director of the Company
|55,045,990
|99.92%
|46,106
|0.08%
|55,092,096
|75.94
|8,431
|8. To re-elect Rakesh Sharma as a director of the
Company
|54,467,853
|98.87%
|624,443
|1.13%
|55,092,296
|75.94
|8,231
|9. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a director of the Company
|53,483,601
|97.08%
|1,608,695
|2.92%
|55,092,296
|75.94
|8,231
|10. To re-elect Rosie Shapland as a director of the
Company
|54,358,965
|98.67%
|733,331
|1.33%
|55,092,296
|75.94
|8,231
|11. To elect Lan Tu as a director of the Company
|55,057,253
|99.94%
|34,043
|0.06%
|55,091,296
|75.94
|9,231
|12. To confirm the re-appointment of Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP as auditor of the Company
|55,079,700
|99.97%
|16,379
|0.03%
|55,096,079
|75.94
|4,448
|13. To authorise the directors to determine the
auditor’s remuneration
|55,087,615
|99.99%
|4,972
|0.01%
|55,092,587
|75.94
|7,940
|14. To authorise the company to make political donations
|54,744,284
|99.36%
|350,276
|0.64%
|55,094,560
|75.94
|5,967
|15. To approve the amendments to the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan
|54,622,382
|99.21%
|437,084
|0.79%
|55,059,466
|75.89
|41,061
|16. To approve the amendments to the PayPoint Share Incentive Plan
|54,973,382
|99.84%
|86,433
|0.16%
|55,059,815
|75.89
|40,712
|17. To authorise the directors to allot shares
|54,962,229
|99.76%
|130,376
|0.24%
|55,092,605
|75.94
|7,922
|18. To dis-apply general statutory pre-emption rights3
|54,958,037
|99.75%
|138,936
|0.25%
|55,096,973
|75.94
|3,554
|19. To dis-apply additional statutory pre-emption rights3
|54,934,209
|99.70%
|162,899
|0.30%
|55,097,108
|75.94
|3,419
|20. To authorise the company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to 5% of the issued share capital3
|52,950,015
|96.11%
|2,143,043
|3.89%
|55,093,058
|75.94
|7,459
|21. To allow any general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be called on 14 days’ notice3
|54,681,512
|99.25%
|411,756
|0.75%
|55,093,268
|75.94
|7,259
1 Where shareholders appointed the Chair as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions.
2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
3 Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority
The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was [xxx]. The results will also be made available on the Company's website: http://corporate.paypoint.com.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Enquiries:
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary, +44 (0)7542031173
Steve O’Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director, +44 (0)7919 488066
LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138