Result of AGM

| Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

01 August 2024

PayPoint Plc (the “Company”) Result of AGM

The Poll Results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today, 01 August 2024, at 1 The Boulevard, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL7 1EL were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes For 1%Votes Against%Total Votes% of Issued Share Capital VotedVotes Withheld 2
1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the
year ended 31 March 2024		54,743,47099.96%19,9020.04%54,763,37275.48337,155
2. To approve the directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 202454,592,18399.16%463,4340.84%55,055,61775.8944,910
3. To approve an amendment to the directors’ remuneration policy49,492,40889.89%5,566,01310.11%55,058,42175.8942,106
4. To declare a final dividend of 19.2 pence per ordinary share of the Company for the year ended 31 March 202455,098,078100.00%8010.00%55,098,87975.951,648
5. To re-elect Giles Kerr as a director of the
Company		53,151,65596.48%1,940,6623.52%55,092,31775.948,210
6. To re-elect Nick Wiles as a director of the Company55,045,99099.92%46,1060.08%55,092,09675.948,431
7. To re-elect Rob Harding as a director of the Company55,045,99099.92%46,1060.08%55,092,09675.948,431
8. To re-elect Rakesh Sharma as a director of the
Company		54,467,85398.87%624,4431.13%       55,092,29675.948,231
9. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a director of the Company53,483,60197.08%1,608,6952.92%55,092,29675.948,231
10. To re-elect Rosie Shapland as a director of the
Company		54,358,96598.67%733,3311.33%55,092,29675.948,231
11. To elect Lan Tu as a director of the Company55,057,25399.94%34,0430.06%55,091,29675.949,231
12. To confirm the re-appointment of Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP as auditor of the Company55,079,70099.97%16,3790.03%55,096,07975.944,448
13. To authorise the directors to determine the
auditor’s remuneration		55,087,61599.99%4,9720.01%55,092,58775.947,940
14. To authorise the company to make political donations54,744,28499.36%350,2760.64%55,094,56075.945,967
15. To approve the amendments to the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan54,622,38299.21%437,0840.79%55,059,46675.8941,061
16. To approve the amendments to the PayPoint Share Incentive Plan54,973,38299.84%86,4330.16%55,059,81575.8940,712
17. To authorise the directors to allot shares54,962,22999.76%130,3760.24%55,092,60575.947,922
18. To dis-apply general statutory pre-emption rights354,958,03799.75%138,9360.25%55,096,97375.943,554
19. To dis-apply additional statutory pre-emption rights354,934,20999.70%162,8990.30%55,097,10875.943,419
20. To authorise the company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to 5% of the issued share capital352,950,01596.11%2,143,0433.89%55,093,05875.947,459
21. To allow any general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be called on 14 days’ notice354,681,51299.25%411,7560.75%55,093,26875.947,259

1 Where shareholders appointed the Chair as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions.
2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
3 Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority

The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was [xxx]. The results will also be made available on the Company's website: http://corporate.paypoint.com.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary, +44 (0)7542031173
Steve O’Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director, +44 (0)7919 488066

LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138