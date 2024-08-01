COUR Pharmaceuticals Announces Leadership Transition for Strategic Growth Objectives

Founder John J. Puisis to transition CEO role to current COO Dannielle Appelhans

Mr. Puisis to remain on COUR Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COUR Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing ﬁrst-in-class, disease-modifying therapies designed to induce antigen-speciﬁc tolerance for immune-mediated diseases, today announced that as part of a leadership succession plan, John J. Puisis will transition his responsibilities as President and Chief Executive Officer of COUR to the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, Dannielle Appelhans, effective September 1, 2024. Mr. Puisis, who founded and led COUR through multiple INDs, clinical studies and strategic partnerships, will continue to serve in his role on the Company’s Board of Directors and will be an advisor to COUR through the end of 2024. Ms. Appelhans has also been appointed to the COUR Board of Directors.

“Leading COUR since its inception over a decade ago has been a highlight of my career,” stated Mr. Puisis. “With the support of industry-leading partners and top-tier investors, the COUR team has transformed a serendipitous discovery in the labs at Northwestern University into a clinically validated nanoparticle platform poised to deliver first-in-class, disease-modifying treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Since securing our $105 million Series A earlier this year, we’ve solidified the Company's foundation by filling critical management roles, expanding our board of directors, and fortifying key partnerships. The Company is now stronger than ever before. Given Dannielle’s significant contributions since joining COUR in 2023, and her extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, I am confident in her vision for COUR’s future and her ability to lead the Company as CEO through the next phases of growth and expansion. I look forward to collaborating with Dannielle to ensure a seamless transition of leadership responsibilities and am excited to serve alongside her on COUR’s Board of Directors.”

Ms. Appelhans joined COUR as COO in 2023 and has since led R&D, technical development, clinical operations, quality, technical operations and has played a pivotal role in shaping recent corporate strategy. Before joining COUR, she served as CEO of Rubius Therapeutics, where she previously held the position of COO. Since 2022, she has served on the Board of Directors and as a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee for Generation Bio Co. Prior to Rubius, Ms. Appelhans held progressive roles at Novartis, culminating in her tenure as Senior Vice President, Head of Global Supply Chain across all divisions, and later as Senior Vice President of Technical Operations and Chief Technical Officer at Novartis Gene Therapies, where she oversaw late-stage development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, supply chain, and all supporting operational functions for the gene therapy unit. Earlier in her career, she served as a Senior Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company and held roles of increasing responsibility at Eli Lilly and Company.

Ms. Appelhans earned a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s School of Engineering, an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management, and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan.

Ms. Appelhans remarked, “I joined COUR in 2023 because I saw tremendous potential in the Company’s platform technology. After over a year of working closely with the team, it’s evident to me that our nanoparticle approach to antigen-specific immune tolerance is at the forefront of the industry. As CEO, I am eager to build upon the momentum of our recent achievements, expanding COUR’s portfolio and advancing our clinical programs to pivotal stages, with the ultimate aim of delivering new life-changing treatments to patients.”

“On behalf of the COUR Board of Directors, I extend heartfelt gratitude to John for his more than 10 years of dedicated service to COUR Pharmaceuticals. Under his leadership, COUR has established extensive capabilities and assembled a strong leadership team laying the groundwork for future success. John’s contributions have been instrumental in shaping COUR into the organization it is today,” said Robert F. Carey, Lead Independent Director of the COUR Board of Directors. “Looking ahead, we are excited to announce Ms. Appelhans’ transition to the role of CEO. With our recent fundraising success and the anticipated clinical progress of our wholly owned programs for Myasthenia Gravis and Type 1 Diabetes, we believe COUR is well-positioned for continued success.”

COUR Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies to treat patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. COUR’s first-in-class therapies are based on our proprietary antigen-specific immune tolerance platform and are designed to reprogram the immune system to address the underlying root cause of immune-mediated diseases. Data from multiple clinical and preclinical programs have demonstrated the ability of COUR’s product candidates to induce antigen-specific immune tolerance and have the potential to treat a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

COUR is currently enrolling patients in a phase 1b/2a double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical study in Myasthenia Gravis and developing a product candidate in Type 1 Diabetes in addition to having partnered products in Celiac Disease (with Takeda Pharmaceuticals), and Primary Biliary Cholangitis (with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals).

