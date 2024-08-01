ViaDerma Finalizes Distribution Agreements in Dubai and Announces Six New Key Hires

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC Pink: VDRM), a leader in innovative wound care solutions, proudly announces the successful completion of pivotal distribution agreements across the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Dr. Christopher Otiko, President of ViaDerma, recently returned from the United Arab Emirates, where he met with representatives from two leading distribution companies in Dubai and finalized agreements centered around ViaDerma's flagship topical antibiotic product. These agreements are designed to significantly expand the company's global market presence. The partner companies, known for their expertise in supplying wholesale products to private enterprises and government entities, will play a crucial role in enhancing the availability of Vitastem in these strategically important regions. This collaboration marks a major step forward in ViaDerma's mission to provide advanced wound care solutions globally.



As a result of these important partnerships, ViaDerma has added six new key hires to help coordinate the global expansion efforts. A Business Development Analyst, a Project Manager, an HR Specialist, a Fractional COO, and a Regulatory Specialist with 16 years of FDA experience began their new roles on June 1st. The company is also set to welcome a new Chief Technology Officer next week, who will play a crucial role in advancing the company's technological capabilities. These strategic hires underscore ViaDerma's commitment to expanding its expertise and operational capacity, enabling it to better serve its future global customer base.

“We are very pleased to enter into these new partnerships at this time and to welcome these talented individuals to our team,” said Dr. Otiko. “There have been many challenges to reach this point, but we feel we have finally positioned ourselves for significant growth outside of the United States. I believe we have set the stage for an exciting future as we work towards expanding the availability of Vitastem and other products we hope to roll out in the future.”

Dr. Otiko also said, “We expect to make an announcement as early as next week with details of a large new international shipment of Vitastem.”

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC: VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative transdermal drug delivery technology solutions to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: https://viaderma.com

