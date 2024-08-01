THE KING CENTER ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR THE OFFICIAL COMMEMORATIONS OF MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.’S AND CORETTA SCOTT KING’S 100TH BIRTHDAYS AND A STATE-OF-THE-ART KING CENTER

Atlanta, GA., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The King Center is embarking on a five-year plan to celebrate the 100th birthdays of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 2029 and Mrs. Coretta Scott King in 2027. This forward-looking plan includes the construction of a new state-of-the-art facility within the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Park in downtown Atlanta.

King 100: The Official Centennial Celebrations of MLK and CSK will include a phased series of global activations spanning from 2025 to 2029, which embrace Dr. King’s vision of the Beloved Community, as well as a series of themed events inspired by Dr. King’s timeless teachings and Mrs. King’s inspirational legacy.

The 100th birthday celebrations are designed to build from the blueprint Dr. King left in his last book and answer his pivotal question: 'Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?' Highlights include:

King Dream Center Capital Campaign: A reimaging and expansion of The King Center, will bring pivotal moments of the Modern Civil Rights Movement to life through Dr. and Mrs. King’s words and images. The Center aims to make history more engaging, relevant and accessible to all. This effort is a multi-year fundraising campaign to build a technology-centric facility that will revolutionize how visitors experience civil rights history, social progress and nonviolence as a way of life. Planned features include immersive technologies, including virtual reality, augmented and mixed reality, holograms, and interactive exhibits, seamlessly blending traditional exhibits, visitor services, with digital enhancements. Existing features of The King Center, including Dr. and Mrs. King’s crypt, administrative offices, theatre, advanced archives, bookstore, multi-purpose meeting spaces, etc will be incorporated in the new vision of the property.

King 100 Global Music Series and Concert: A music series commemorating the Kings’ centennial birthdays in April 2027 and January 2029 is planned. The series will include concerts, original musical releases and culminate in the Centennial Celebration Concert in Atlanta, reminiscent of “We Are the World” and will feature musicians from all over the globe, emphasizing the Kings’ influence on music.



Programs and Initiatives: A series of impactful programs and initiatives, which will be planned and executed through a network of partnerships and volunteers, that will lay a framework for societal transformation with an emphasis on housing, livable wages, and education. These collaborations with organizations and individuals will be themed around Dr. King’s influential teachings and Mrs. King’s legacy of empowerment for the next generation.



“As we approach the centennial birthdays of my parents, we honor their enduring legacies by recommitting ourselves to their vision of a Beloved Community. Our five-year plan isn't just about celebrations—it's a call to action.” said Dr. Bernice A. King. “Through initiatives like the King Dream Center, social and economic impact programs, and cultural integrations, we're not only commemorating the past but actively shaping a future where equality, justice, and love prevail. Together, we can transform my father's dream and my mother's vision into tangible realities for generations to come.”

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and institutional guardian of the King legacy committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The nonprofit fulfills its mission through education and training, customized curricula, research, policy, programs, technology, and advocacy to ensure Dr. King’s message continues to inspire and empower current and future generations. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward King’s unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center’s premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal and conflict reconciliation skills. To learn more about The King Center, please visit thekingcenter.org.