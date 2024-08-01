Verisk Chief Human Relations Officer Sunita Holzer Joins Liberty Science Center’s Board of Trustees

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, today announced that its Chief Human Relations Officer, Sunita Holzer, has been elected to Liberty Science Center’s Board of Trustees. Liberty Science Center is a nonprofit learning center with a mission to excite learners of all ages about the power, promise and pure fun of science, technology, engineering and math.



The Center’s mission aligns with Verisk’s longstanding commitment to supporting educational initiatives and its core values of caring and learning. Holzer brings nearly three decades of enterprise-level business leadership experience across various industries including insurance, finance and computer science to the board as an Advisory Trustee.

“This has been a momentous year for Liberty Science Center with major progress regarding our SciTech Scity project,” said Paul Hoffman, president and CEO of Liberty Science Center. “Sunita’s organizational and change management experience lends an invaluable voice to our experienced board of trustees.”

At Verisk, Holzer leads all aspects of HR strategy and operations for approximately 7,500 team members in more than 20 countries. During her tenure, she has enhanced the global organization’s culture, supporting its growth, performance and values by fostering an inclusive culture and empowering its global workforce. A recognized leader, Holzer has been named to ROI-NJ’s Influencers: People of Color list for two consecutive years, and her weekly LinkedIn series, Wednesday Wisdom, offers career and leadership advice.

“I look forward to advancing Liberty Science Center’s commitment to inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers alongside my fellow board members,” Holzer said. “The STEM education and resources provided by Liberty Science Center are a perfect avenue to engage and inspire future generations. At Verisk, our workforce is rich with individuals with educational backgrounds in predictive analytics, data and actuarial sciences, mathematics, chemistry, physics, engineering and meteorology. Our support of Liberty Science Center is just one more way we champion the resilience of individuals and communities.”

Innovation, science and research are part of Verisk’s DNA

Elements of research, engineering and science drive Verisk’s business, from data science to extreme event modeling and the development of generative AI solutions. Dedicated to enhancing research and technology, Verisk has many registered and pending patents. Additionally, Verisk employees have contributed to 188 published research papers over the past five years on a range of topics including environmental research on rising sea levels and catastrophic weather.

“Verisk is a proud neighbor to Liberty Science Center and the wider Jersey City community,” said Lee Shavel, president and CEO of Verisk. “STEM education holds immense worth and can create boundless opportunities, a value we see firsthand at Verisk as it pertains to our support of the global insurance industry. We’re proud to support the Center and Sunita in inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders.”

Verisk also supports future STEM professionals through its Data Science Excellence Program (DSEP) in the U.S., UK and Poland. DSEP is a three-year rotational program tailored to data scientists and data engineers, which is designed to develop innovative solutions that serve every part of the insurance ecosystem through collaborative learning and mentorship.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

About Liberty Science Center

Liberty Science Center is a 300,000-square-foot, not-for-profit learning center located in Liberty State Park on the Jersey City bank of the Hudson near the Statue of Liberty. Dedicated to inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers and bringing the power, promise, and pure fun of science and technology to learners of all ages, Liberty Science Center houses the largest planetarium in the Western Hemisphere, 12 museum exhibition halls, a live animal collection with 110 species, giant aquariums, a 3D theater, live simulcast surgeries, a tornado-force wind simulator, K-12 classrooms and labs, and teacher-development programs. More than 250,000 students visit the Science Center each year, and tens of thousands more participate in the Center’s off-site and online programs. Welcoming more than 750,000 visitors annually, LSC is the largest cultural institution in New Jersey and the largest interactive science center in the NYC-NJ metropolitan area.





