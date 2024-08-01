CEMATRIX Announces the Retirement of Esteemed Board Member, Mr. Bob Benson

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSX: CEMX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company") a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products, today announces the retirement of long-standing and esteemed board member, Mr. Bob Benson, effective July 31, 2024.



Mr. Benson has served on the board for over two decades, playing a pivotal role in guiding the company through significant, transformative milestones and providing valuable insight as a member of the Corporate Governance Committee and the Compensation Committee.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Bob for his significant contributions to CEMATRIX,” said Minaz Lalani, Chair of the Board of Directors. “During his tenure on the Board, Bob provided invaluable insights and leadership that have been crucial to our success.”

“We are immensely grateful for his support, wisdom, and the positive impact he has had on our company and its future. Bob will be greatly missed by his colleagues and the entire CEMATRIX community,” stated Mr. Jeff Kendrick, President and CEO.

Reflecting on his retirement, Mr. Benson stated, “It has been an honour to serve on the Board of CEMATRIX and support the company through its remarkable journey. I am proud of what we have achieved together and confident in the company’s future under the current leadership.”

CEMATRIX will begin the process of identifying a successor to fill the Board vacancy. The company is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and continued strategic growth.

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial, energy and commercial markets. The Company’s wholly owned operating subsidiaries include CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. (“CCI”), Chicago based MixOnSite USA Inc. (“MOS”) and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout Company (“PIGCO’). This has made CEMATRIX a true leader in North America’s growing Cellular Concrete market. For more information, please visit our website at www.cematrix.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and the Company’s anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

