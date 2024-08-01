Beeline and Upwork Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Hiring Efficiency and Centralized Workforce Management

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beeline , the leading technology solution provider for managing the extended workforce, and Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent across the globe, today announced a strategic partnership designed to enhance hiring efficiency and centralize enterprises’ contingent workforce programs. The partnership combines Beeline’s advanced workforce management solutions with the highly skilled professionals found on Upwork to deliver a centralized and streamlined end-to-end solution for companies looking to quickly and effectively connect with expert independent talent.

The partnership enables efficient talent sourcing by surfacing professionals on Upwork within the Beeline vendor management system (VMS), providing companies with the modern technology-fueled experience of Upwork’s platform as well as access to expert talent across more than 10,000 skills and over 125 categories of work. Companies can centralize their workforce management in Beeline, consolidating sourcing, hiring, onboarding, and payment processes; enhancing compliance; and driving operational efficiency with automated workflows and complete visibility into overall spend.

“Companies worldwide face a critical shortage of skilled workers,” said Doug Leeby, CEO of Beeline. “So, we are constantly expanding our clients’ access to exceptional external talent. By partnering with Upwork, we will give our more than 400 global clients direct access to the world’s largest and highest-quality network of independent professionals. Using the familiar processes and workflows within our VMS platforms, Beeline Professional and Beeline Enterprise, our clients’ hiring managers will be able to source workers from Upwork’s extensive global talent pool.”

“Partnering with Beeline marks a significant step forward in connecting companies with the world’s best and most business-critical independent professionals,” said Zoë Diamadi, general manager of enterprise at Upwork. “Our collaboration allows Upwork Enterprise customers to centralize and streamline their workforce management into a single system. They can easily gain visibility into total spend while accessing highly skilled independent professionals on Upwork.”

Through this partnership, businesses can expect significant improvements in the transparency and efficiency of their external workforce hiring processes. The now-streamlined workflow empowers hiring managers with direct access to talent while also reducing exception processes, extraneous approvals and redundant hiring workstreams, leading to faster time-to-hire and substantial cost savings, all while maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance.

“Together, Beeline and Upwork are ushering in a transformative era of workforce solutions,” said Christopher J. Dwyer, senior vice president of research at Ardent Partners and managing director of the Future of Work Exchange. “This collaboration brings two business-critical platforms together and represents an enduring strategic and operational shift in how companies manage their extended workforces, combining best-in-class, tech-forward talent sourcing with advanced workforce management capabilities that are essential in a future of work-led market.”

About Beeline

For over 20 years, Beeline has empowered businesses worldwide to achieve competitive advantages with their extended workforce. Beeline Extended Workforce Platform gives companies the visibility needed to mitigate risk, achieve cost savings, and meet dynamic business needs. With tailored solutions that solely focus on the complexities of the extended workforce, clients leverage Beeline products that fit their unique requirements. Through thousands of integrations, clients can connect their extended workforce data from all technology stacks, including major procurement and HR systems.

Join the list of renowned brands benefiting from Beeline’s deeply seasoned experts, collaborative innovation, and industry-leading partner network. Explore more at beeline.com.

About Upwork‍

Upwork is the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to large, Fortune 100 enterprises with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.8 billion on Upwork in 2023 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, data science & analytics, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X .

