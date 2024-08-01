Uproar PR Named One of Florida’s Best Companies to Work For

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR, a global, award-winning public relations agency providing media relations, thought leadership, digital and influencer services, today announces its inclusion in Florida Trend’s annual Best Companies To Work For In Florida list.

This exclusive list ranks 100 companies in small, medium and large employer categories based on employee satisfaction surveys and evaluations of workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems and demographics.

Uproar is recognized for its standout employee benefits that encourage a healthy work-life balance. Not only do team members receive tuition assistance and ongoing training to support their growth journeys, but they also have half-day Fridays year-round, paid time off to volunteer in the community and celebrate their birthdays, and incentives to collaborate with and recognize teammates. In addition, the PR agency closes the week between Christmas and New Year’s, giving team members an entire week of paid time off without eating into their accrued PTO.

“While we’re a remote-first PR agency, we never compromise on company culture. We encourage team members to collaborate in co-working offices or on calls to create an energetic workplace that feeds on creative ideas,” said Uproar PR CEO Ermis Sfakiyanudis. “Being named one of the best companies to work for in Florida is a testament to our dedication to cultivating a supportive, empowering workplace, which is making a difference in the lives of our team members.”

Ongoing professional development is a priority at Uproar. From day one, new hires receive a customized training program and work with the agency’s Vice President of Communications. Individualized growth plans are created for ongoing training and development and a formal mentorship program is established where team members can learn from one another. Employees are also given an annual stipend to pursue further education, whether that be college credit courses, seminars or certification tests.

“In today’s hyper-competitive labor market, it takes more than good salaries and benefits to attract and keep talent,” said Florida Trend Executive Editor Amy Keller. “Looking under the hood, we see that the ‘Best Companies To Work For’ in Florida maintain an edge by prioritizing culture and creating environments where employees are engaged, feel valued and can grow. They also strive to balance employee needs with business priorities, baking flexibility and fun into the workplace. Their examples provide a terrific blueprint for companies seeking to stand out from the pack.”

The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program is managed by Florida Trend and Workforce Research Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Workforce Research Group managed the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 Best Companies To Work For In Florida, go to FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies.

To learn more about Uproar’s culture and to join the team, visit uproarpr.com.

About Uproar PR

Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, thought leadership and influencer marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The PR agency works with a broad spectrum of technology, lifestyle, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality results and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized by Inc.’s Power Partner Awards, Entrepreneur’s Top Company Cultures list, Bulldog PR Awards, the Stevie Awards, Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, Chicago Inno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and the Platinum Hermes Creative Awards. For more information, visit uproarpr.com.

Media Contact

Elsa Anschuetz

Uproar PR

eanschuetz@uproarpr.com