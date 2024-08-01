REV expands Southeast United States footprint with recent acquisition

Gonzales, La, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV recently acquired a segment of Atlanta-based Wavefly specifically serving MDUs/apartments, single-family residential developments and senior living communities. With this acquisition, the Gonzales-headquartered communications company expands its footprint further into the Gulf Coast while adding Southeastern communities in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

“The MDU-serving segment of our company has been a fast-growing segment for us – with most of it beginning right here in Louisiana,” said Josh Descant, CEO of REV. “We’ve been fortunate to earn the trust of some great Louisiana-based developers over the past several years; positioning us very well to expand our reach throughout the Gulf Coast.”

Prior to REV’s acquisition of this segment of Wavefly, the broadband provider was already servicing 25 MDU properties across Louisiana, Alabama and Florida. With this recently completed acquisition, REV will be adding 39 additional MDU properties in Southeastern communities.

“With demand for multifamily construction on the rise and the trend of consumers leaning toward over-the-top streaming entertainment options, it was clear to our team that the need for our broadband internet services would soon intersect with an increasing number of customers residing in MDUs – whether it was empty-nesters downsizing or those prioritizing renting over home-buying,” said Peter Louviere, CFO of REV.

Along with the company’s owners and leadership team, REV worked with Layer 7 Capital who acted as the financial advisor for Wavefly (the seller) to negotiate this recent acquisition.

About REV

Rebranded in 2022 – with the merging of three local and storied telecom providers – REV is the combined parent company of Reserve Telephone Company (RTC), EATEL/EATEL Business and Vision Communications. The combined company, with nearly 250 years of collective communications service, operates as Louisiana’s largest, locally owned, telecommunications network.

With over 5,000 miles of fiber and nearly 400 employees, REV (and the organization’s suite of business services offered by REV Business) connects more than 63,000 customers in their homes and places of work.

For more information about REV and the provider’s new brand and continued commitment to localism, please visit www.letsrev.com.