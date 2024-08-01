Object Management Group Announces Presale Vouchers for Upcoming Unified Architecture Framework Exam

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Object Management Group® (OMG®) announces presale vouchers for its upcoming Unified Architecture Framework® (UAF®) Model User certification exam, which will be added to our Certification Catalog this fall.

UAF is a standardized architecture framework for modeling and visualizing complex systems. It enables effective communication and collaboration among stakeholders in various industries and domains. Its flexible approach enables organizations to address complex, interdependent systems while maintaining consistency and traceability throughout the architecture lifecycle.

"This is an unprecedented opportunity OMG has extended to individual professionals," said Terrance Milligan, Director of OMG Certification Programs. "Candidates can now invest in and prepare for a highly marketable certification now and be among the first to be UAF certified worldwide once the exam publishes."

Individuals can secure their presale UAF exam vouchers (US $350 each) via Eventbrite. If they do so through the end of August using promo code OMGPR10, they will receive an immediate 10% discount.

Organizations can purchase bulk exam vouchers at a deeper discount via OMG’s Exam Discounts or acquire bulk exam vouchers and additional benefits via Certification Sponsorship. Vouchers are available for all current certification exams: Business Process Management (BPM), Systems Modeling Language (SysML), and Unified Modeling Language (UML) for individual and bulk purchases.

Once they pass their OMG exams, candidates will receive a digital badge/certificate, which they can share with peers in various ways. They can also publicly display their credentials via OMG’s Certified Professional Directory , where hiring managers and recruiters can quickly verify their corresponding certification and skillset.

For more information, please visit our OMG Certification Programs.

