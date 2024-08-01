Deep Water Point & Associates and GovSpend Forge Strategic Alliance to Enhance Federal Contractor Success

McLean, VA, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Water Point & Associates (DWPA), a federal firm specializing in consulting, advisory and growth services, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with GovSpend, a leading provider of government procurement data and intelligence.

DWPA’s GWAC NorthStar™ introduces groundbreaking technology, enabled by artificial intelligence, to enable orders of magnitude improvement in productivity for business developers and contract vehicle managers. Users configure NorthStar to act as a digital clone to collect and read all customers’ GWAC and multiple award contract announcements to precisely identify opportunities that align with their specific interests and strengths. When faced with thousands of announcements a year, such as from GSA Multiple Award Schedule, most contractors ignore most opportunities because there is not time or labor available to analyze them to find the opportunities of interest. With NorthStar, contractors can know all their opportunities immediately, bid more and better opportunities, and win more. And NorthStar enables subscribers to access DWPA agency experts for insights and intelligence to improve win probability. Government agencies benefit through more competition and better offers for their procurements.

This new alliance combines NorthStar with GovSpend’s innovative market intelligence platform. Together, GovSpend and DWPA offer enhanced solutions designed to streamline pipeline development, optimize efficiency, and enable growth for businesses selling their products and solutions to the public sector.

“Combining NorthStar’s filtering and scoring technology with GovSpend’s federal, state, and local government market intelligence will improve return on investments in business development and ultimately accelerate clients’ growth,” said Brooke Smith, CEO of Deep Water Point & Associates. “We are eager to collaborate and move forward together.”

GovSpend’s platform collects and analyzes vast amounts of government procurement data, offering actionable insights and real-time marketing intelligence. By integrating GovSpend’s platform with NorthStar and DWPA’s strategic consulting services, clients will benefit from a comprehensive approach to identifying opportunities, navigating challenges, and maximizing performance.

“We are excited to be partnering with Deep Water Point & Associates,” said Nate Haskins, CEO of GovSpend. “This collaboration promises to offer new services that will empower businesses selling to the public sector to make better informed decisions, increasing their probability of winning more government contracts.”

This new alliance underscores DWPA's and GovSpend’s commitment to innovation and excellence in supporting businesses and government agencies alike. By combining strategic advisory services with advanced technology solutions, they aim to set a new standard for effectiveness and success across the government contracting landscape.

About Deep Water Point & Associates

Deep Water Point & Associates (DWPA) offers a unique combination of government and industry expertise to help businesses succeed in the federal market. The comprehensive range of services offered by DWPA includes business development, capture and proposal, transaction advisory, strategy and management consulting, and market intelligence. The business is composed of over 450 former senior government and industry executives, with experience in the Federal Civilian, DOD, Intelligence Community, and Health and Life Sciences markets.

About GovSpend

GovSpend is a leading provider of government procurement data and intelligence. By offering comprehensive data on government spending. GovSpend helps businesses identify opportunities, understand market trends, and make informed decisions to drive growth in the public sector.