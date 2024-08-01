Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2030 - AI, New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Technological Innovations

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems is estimated at US$11.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$17.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the UPS market is driven by several factors, reflecting the increasing demand for reliable power solutions across various sectors. The rapid expansion of data centers, fueled by the surge in digital services and cloud computing, is a major driver, as these facilities require robust UPS systems to maintain uninterrupted service. The healthcare sector's growing reliance on electronic medical records and advanced diagnostic equipment also necessitates reliable power backup solutions. Additionally, the industrial sector's move towards automation and smart manufacturing is creating a need for UPS systems that can support complex machinery and ensure continuous production.
Consumer behavior is also shifting, with more businesses and individuals recognizing the importance of protecting their electronic devices from power disruptions. Furthermore, regulatory requirements and standards for power quality and reliability are prompting organizations to invest in advanced UPS systems. These factors collectively underscore the increasing importance of UPS systems in maintaining power continuity and supporting the technological advancements of various industries.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|697
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$11.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$17.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems: A Prelude
- Increasing Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand
- Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month, Worldwide by Region: 2024
- Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity
- Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a Percentage (%) of Sales of Affected Firms
- Types of UPS Systems
- Characteristics of Different UPS Systems
- Application and Benefits of Different UPS Systems
- Outlook
- Positive Prognosis across UPS Systems Ranges
- Select Applications of UPS System by Power Rating: A Snapshot
- Less than 5.0 kVA UPS: The Largest Revenue Contributor
- Issues & Challenges
- Vendors Prioritize Support Services to Widen Client Base
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- AI, New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Technological Innovations
- Smart UPS Remains Imperative for Efficient Building Management Systems
- Transformer-based UPS Expands Addressable Market
- Transformerless UPS Ideal for Compact System Requirements
- Online UPS Finds Increased Acceptance in Mid-Sized Applications
- Offline UPS: A Standard for PCs & PC Peripherals
- Demand for Modular UPS Systems on Rise
- Modular UPS vs. Conventional UPS: A Comparative Analysis
- Growth in 3 Phase UPS Market Being Steered by Modular Systems
- Compact UPS Systems Gain Popularity
- UPS Systems Integrated with Advanced Features Proliferate the Market
- A Bag of Functional Enhancements
- Battery Management Gains Precedence
- IGBT Technology Makes Steady Progress
- Green UPS: The New Emerging Concept
- IT Sector's Move towards Virtualization Creates High-Growth Opportunities
- UPS Systems Become Vital for Modern Data Centers
- UPS Requirement in Data Center Landscape: A Snapshot
- UPS Emerge as Critical Tool to Prevent Data Center Downtime for Ensuring Business Continuity amidst Changing Landscape
- Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-Ion Batteries Present Exciting Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused Energy
- Edge Computing Gains Traction Creating Growth Opportunities for UPS System Suppliers
- Multimode UPS Systems Gain Precedence in Data Center Landscape
- The Proliferating Concept of SOHO Augurs Well for Market
- UPS Holds Pivotal Role in Enterprise IT
- Industrial Entities Rely on UPS for Protection from Power Supply Disturbances
- UPS Systems Play a Critical Role in Healthcare Facilities
- Hospitals Leverage UPS for Uninterrupted Power Supply
- Diagnostics: Another Prominent End-Use in Healthcare Sector
- UPS Complements Renewable Energy Supplies
- Complex Electronics in Modern Homes Instigate New Demand
- Smart Homes Drive Demand for UPS
- Carrier-Grade UPS for Telecom Equipment
- UPS Market to Benefit from Thriving Sales of Electronic Security Systems
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 164 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- Active Power, Inc.
- APC by Schneider Electric
- Acumentrics, Inc.
- EA Elektro-Automatik GmbH & Co. KG
- Ablerex Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Controlled Power Company
- Dale Power Solutions Ltd.
- East Group Co., Ltd.
- Falcon Electric, Inc.
- FIDA International (S) Pte., Ltd. (PROLiNK)
- AC / DC Electronic Systems Consulting San. ve Tic. Ltd. Sti.
