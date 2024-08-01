Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2030 - AI, New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Technological Innovations

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems is estimated at US$11.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$17.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the UPS market is driven by several factors, reflecting the increasing demand for reliable power solutions across various sectors. The rapid expansion of data centers, fueled by the surge in digital services and cloud computing, is a major driver, as these facilities require robust UPS systems to maintain uninterrupted service. The healthcare sector's growing reliance on electronic medical records and advanced diagnostic equipment also necessitates reliable power backup solutions. Additionally, the industrial sector's move towards automation and smart manufacturing is creating a need for UPS systems that can support complex machinery and ensure continuous production.



Consumer behavior is also shifting, with more businesses and individuals recognizing the importance of protecting their electronic devices from power disruptions. Furthermore, regulatory requirements and standards for power quality and reliability are prompting organizations to invest in advanced UPS systems. These factors collectively underscore the increasing importance of UPS systems in maintaining power continuity and supporting the technological advancements of various industries.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems: A Prelude

Increasing Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand

Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month, Worldwide by Region: 2024

Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a Percentage (%) of Sales of Affected Firms

Types of UPS Systems

Characteristics of Different UPS Systems

Application and Benefits of Different UPS Systems

Outlook

Positive Prognosis across UPS Systems Ranges

Select Applications of UPS System by Power Rating: A Snapshot

Less than 5.0 kVA UPS: The Largest Revenue Contributor

Issues & Challenges

Vendors Prioritize Support Services to Widen Client Base

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AI, New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Technological Innovations

Smart UPS Remains Imperative for Efficient Building Management Systems

Transformer-based UPS Expands Addressable Market

Transformerless UPS Ideal for Compact System Requirements

Online UPS Finds Increased Acceptance in Mid-Sized Applications

Offline UPS: A Standard for PCs & PC Peripherals

Demand for Modular UPS Systems on Rise

Modular UPS vs. Conventional UPS: A Comparative Analysis

Growth in 3 Phase UPS Market Being Steered by Modular Systems

Compact UPS Systems Gain Popularity

UPS Systems Integrated with Advanced Features Proliferate the Market

A Bag of Functional Enhancements

Battery Management Gains Precedence

IGBT Technology Makes Steady Progress

Green UPS: The New Emerging Concept

IT Sector's Move towards Virtualization Creates High-Growth Opportunities

UPS Systems Become Vital for Modern Data Centers

UPS Requirement in Data Center Landscape: A Snapshot

UPS Emerge as Critical Tool to Prevent Data Center Downtime for Ensuring Business Continuity amidst Changing Landscape

Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-Ion Batteries Present Exciting Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused Energy

Edge Computing Gains Traction Creating Growth Opportunities for UPS System Suppliers

Multimode UPS Systems Gain Precedence in Data Center Landscape

The Proliferating Concept of SOHO Augurs Well for Market

UPS Holds Pivotal Role in Enterprise IT

Industrial Entities Rely on UPS for Protection from Power Supply Disturbances

UPS Systems Play a Critical Role in Healthcare Facilities

Hospitals Leverage UPS for Uninterrupted Power Supply

Diagnostics: Another Prominent End-Use in Healthcare Sector

UPS Complements Renewable Energy Supplies

Complex Electronics in Modern Homes Instigate New Demand

Smart Homes Drive Demand for UPS

Carrier-Grade UPS for Telecom Equipment

UPS Market to Benefit from Thriving Sales of Electronic Security Systems

