GlobalTech Engages CORE IR for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Services

RENO, Nev., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTech Corporation (OTC: GLTK), announces it has retained CORE IR, a leading investor relations, public relations, and strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations and shareholder communications services.



GlobalTech President Dan Green commented, “We believe CORE IR’s integrated approach to communications and investor engagement will help us to clearly articulate our story while expanding our breadth of both institutional and retail investors. Our story presents significant opportunity for investors as we expand our footprint across multiple verticals within the telecom and technology industries. We look forward to collaborating with CORE to help investors understand the opportunities we represent as we continue on our growth trajectory.”

CORE IR will focus on expanding market awareness for GlobalTech, conveying the company's business model and growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities. CORE IR, a boutique Investor and Public Relations and strategic advisory firm, specializes in leveraging the most effective investment, growth, and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized publicly traded and privately held companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and corporate communications.

“CORE IR is a great fit for GlobalTech as the breadth of our team’s experience and capabilities will serve the Company’s Investor Relations and communications goals utilizing tailored strategies toward driving market awareness, expanding outreach, and engaging with the investment communities. We look forward to a strong strategic partnership that facilitates consistent targeted communications and supports shareholder value creation,” added Scott Gordon, president of CORE IR.

About CORE IR

Headquartered in Garden City, New York, CORE IR is comprised of senior market and practice leaders with expertise in Institutional and Retail investor relations and integrated corporate communications and capital markets advisory services. CORE IR provides proprietary integrated Investor and Public Relations Solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information, please visit www.coreir.com.

About GlobalTech Corporation

GlobalTech is a publicly traded company with its office in Reno, Nevada and with operations in the technology sector. It plans to grow its business operations through investments in telecom, media and technology sectors. GlobalTech is holding company of WorldCall Telecom Limited (Pakistan Stock Exchange: WTL).

About Worldcall Telecom Limited ( www.worldcall.net.pk )

Worldcall Telecom Limited ( PSX:WTL ) is a publicly listed telecom and media operator in Pakistan. Worldcall has substantial deployments in Long Distance and International (LDI), broadband, metro fiber optic networks, and media playout facilities for its cable operations. Worldcall has deployed approximately 2,000 km of metro fiber in 20 cities across Pakistan to provide its customers with internet and television service with a potential service footprint of 3.2 million homes.

Contact:

CORE IR

Peter Seltzberg, SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Advisory

516-419-9915

peters@coreir.com