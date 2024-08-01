Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Business Analysis Report 2023-2030 Featuring AKRA Dermojet, Crossject, D`Antonio Consultants, PharmaJet, and Zogenix

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems is estimated at US$15.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$29.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth of the needle-free drug injection system market is driven by multiple factors, including continuous technological innovations that enhance drug delivery mechanisms and device ergonomics. These advancements make the systems more efficient and user-friendly, fostering broader adoption. Stricter regulatory and safety standards aimed at reducing needlestick injuries and related liabilities also promote the shift towards needle-free systems. Healthcare worker advocacy and patient demand for less invasive treatment options further influence this trend, especially among individuals with needle aversions.

Additionally, the integration of these systems with digital health records facilitates better patient data management, enhancing workflow efficiency. Needle-free systems are particularly cost-effective for mass immunization programs, providing quick and easy vaccine administration. Lastly, these systems align with environmental sustainability goals by reducing medical waste associated with disposable needles, highlighting their appeal in modern healthcare settings where technological efficiency, patient comfort, and environmental considerations are increasingly prioritized.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Jet Injectors Technology segment, which is expected to reach US$9.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.5%. The Novel Needle-Free Technology segment is also set to grow at 8.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $4.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.5% CAGR to reach $6.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 278 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global



