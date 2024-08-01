Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market to Reach $4.4 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Type (Allografts, Bone Grafts Substitutes, Cell-based Matrices), Application (Spinal Fusion, Trauma, Joint Reconstruction, Dental Bone Grafting, Craniomaxillofacial), and End user (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "bone grafts and substitutes market" was valued at $2.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $4.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Request Sample of the Report on Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Forecast 2033 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1774

Prime determinants of growth

Furthermore, new materials and methods for bone grafting have been developed as a result of medical technology breakthroughs, improving the safety and efficacy of surgery. Moreover, the need for orthopedic operations is being driven by the world's aging population, which is further boosting market expansion. Additionally, the market for bone substitutes and grafts is witnessing growth due to rise in awareness of the significance of bone health and the availability of numerous treatment alternatives.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size In 2022 $2.8 Billion Market Size In 2035 $4.4 Billion CAGR 4.4% No. Of Pages In Report 280 Segments Covered Type, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Increase In Prevalence Of Orthopedic Conditions Increase In Demand For Dental Bone Grafts Advancements In Bone Grafts And Substitutes Opportunities Ethical And Regulatory Issues Related With Bone Grafting Procedures Restraint High Cost Of Surgeries

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1774

Segment Highlights

The demand for bone grafts and substitutes is expected to surge owing to an increase in the frequency of musculoskeletal conditions, the creation of sophisticated bone grafts owing to technical breakthroughs, and an increase in sports injuries. Increase in the frequency of musculoskeletal conditions including osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and other bone-related diseases are increasing the need for bone replacements and grafts. As these disorders can result in bone loss, bone grafts and replacements are frequently utilized to restore bone mass and improve recovery. In addition, advances in technology have led to the development of new bone grafts and substitutes that offer improved biocompatibility, better healing properties and reduced risk of infection or rejection. Furthermore, the lack of advantageous reimbursement policies in certain economies is anticipated to impede the market's expansion. Moreover, the major participants in the bone grafts and substitutes market can benefit from the growth in the number of surgical procedures every year.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1774

Regional Outlook

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, the global bone grafts and substitutes market revenue, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its advanced technology infrastructure, strong demand & availability of bone grafts, supportive regulatory environment, and collaborative ecosystem fostering innovation and growth in the bone grafts and substitutes market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid industrialization in countries such as China and India. This has led to the establishment and expansion of manufacturing facilities, including advancements and accessibility of such products along with surge in the geriatric population are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Arthrex, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

NuVasive, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences

Orthofix Holdings Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global bone grafts and substitutes market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments in Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Worldwide

In January 2023, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Embody, Inc. to support healing in the most challenging orthopedic soft tissue injuries—including the Tapestry biointegrative implant for tendon healing and the Tapestry RC, one of the first arthroscopic implant systems for rotator cuff repair.

In August 2022, Orthofix Medical Inc. announced a strategic partnership agreement with CGBio, a developer of innovative synthetic bone grafts currently used clinically in Asia for spine, orthopedic, trauma, and dental applications.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter







