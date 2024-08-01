Trust for Trauma Journalism to host third annual National Trauma Journalism Symposium

FRANKLIN, Ind., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Trust for Trauma Journalism (TTJ), an organization dedicated to mitigating the trauma experienced by professional journalists and public affairs practitioners who cover crime and combat, will host its third annual National Trauma Journalism Symposium on September 19-20, 2024, on the campus of Franklin College, Franklin Indiana. The two-day event, presented in partnership with the Franklin College Pulliam School of Journalism, will be filled with opportunities to network and learn from nationally respected journalists and mental health professionals through workshops and panel discussions.

The effects of trauma on individual journalists have long been overlooked, and they often mask themselves in high incidences of alcoholism, disintegration of personal relationships, and abandonment of the profession. The effects are even more evident in today's "target journalist" political atmosphere.

"The National Trauma Journalism Symposium works to encompass all aspects of journalism and provide the resources and insight into recognizing and addressing the cumulative effects of recurring trauma on a profession twenty years behind in dealing with this injury," stated Dana Cummings, Chief Operating Officer, Trust for Trauma Journalism.

"We are honored to partner with the TTJ and host the National Trauma Journalism Symposium for the third year in a row," said John Krull, Director of the Pulliam School of Journalism at Franklin College. "The symposium plays a vital role in journalism's future by ensuring journalists have a long and productive career free of the debilitating effects of trauma.

About the Trust for Trauma Journalism

The Trust for Trauma Journalism supports journalists as first responders. Our mission is to provide funding to advance innovative, exemplary reporting on violence, conflict, tragedy, and their aftermath and to sustain global initiatives that prepare news professionals for the impact of covering traumatic events. For more information, visit traumajournalism.org.