Cold Jet Pushes Boundaries of Performance with Next-Generation Aero2® ULTRA Series

LOVELAND, Ohio, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cold Jet, a global leader in dry ice cleaning and production solutions, announces the launch of the Aero 2 ULTRA Series. Building upon the legacy of innovation and performance, the Aero 2 ULTRA Series establishes itself as the new benchmark for dry ice blasting technology with these significant enhancements:



Optimized Machine Core:

The Aero 2 ULTRA Series is built with superior motors, gearboxes, and drivers. These mechanics are moisture-resistant and equipped with the most advanced ultra-cold performing motors. The all-metal gearboxes improve durability, reliability, and efficiency, while direct-drive cutter motors advance performance. Machine stability was also upgraded with completely new proprietary control firmware and motor drivers.

Streamlined User Experience:

With the new internally written firmware and internally designed hardware, related errors have all been but eliminated. These ultra-intuitive dry ice blasters offer the most comprehensive service and support on the market. If an error does occur, a QR Code is displayed allowing for an operator to scan it and gain actionable information immediately. This greatly reduces service time. If a proposed solution is not adequate, a service ticket can be submitted immediately from the URL (website).

Expanded Connectivity Options:

The Aero 2 ULTRA Series is designed to meet customers' diverse needs. They offer a new exterior panel featuring a microSD card reader port and Ethernet port, providing reliable connectivity options. This new design ensures seamless integration with Cold Jet CONNECT® for remote recipe management and analytics, empowering users to optimize cleaning processes for peak efficiency.

Overall Machine Performance:

Beyond the core upgrades, the Aero 2 ULTRA Series boasts a range of improvements designed to boost overall machine performance and user experience. Some of these upgrades include a redesigned internal layout with consolidated pneumatic components for easier maintenance, color-coded tubing for clear identification, and more durable blast hoses and performance applicators. The new core contamination control system helps protect the machine's core elements in ultra-dusty environments, helping minimize routine maintenance. With new patent-pending defrost technology, operators can quickly and easily clear any ice blockages using this feature from the HMI and/or in unison with the applicator, providing extended machine uptime. Additionally, the machines feature new single-piece side panels for improved structural integrity and professional aesthetic, a revamped bumper for easier hose connection, and upgraded components like casters, hose hangers, and power connectors for better functionality and durability.





“The Aero 2 ULTRA Series represents a significant leap forward in dry ice blasting technology,” says Dave Burbrink, Cold Jet’s Global ECaSP Design and Technical Director. “We’ve listened to our customers and addressed their most pressing needs for enhanced performance, user experience, and connectivity. The result is a series of ULTRA machines that empower businesses to achieve new levels of cleaning success.”

The Power of Choice: PCS ULTRA vs. PLT ULTRA

The Aero 2 ULTRA Series offers two distinct models to cater to specific cleaning requirements:

PCS ULTRA: The PCS ULTRA is ideal for situations requiring both precision and versatility. The PCS ULTRA retains the power of Cold Jet’s patented Particle Control System® (PCS). This system allows operators to precisely control the size of dry ice particles (from 0.3mm to 3mm) and blasting parameters for optimal cleaning across various applications. The PCS Ultra provides the fastest, quietest and most energy efficient dry ice cleaning possible.

PLT ULTRA: The PLT ULTRA is the ultimate powerhouse for heavy-duty cleaning. The PLT ULTRA is a full pellet dry ice blaster that offers greater blasting pressure. This machine offers straight-through piping for increased blasting efficiency and can blast at up to 250 PSI (17.2 bar) with a feed rate of up to 6 lb/min (2.7 kg/min). It offers greater power to tackle even the most stubborn contaminants, thanks to its innovative air system for a consistent, pulse-free blast. Configuring this machine with any combination of our proprietary nozzles can optimize your blast setup for the highest performance on the market.

About Cold Jet

Cold Jet provides environmental cleaning, surface preparation, and parts finishing systems to global manufacturing industries that utilize particles of dry ice as a blasting medium. They also produce systems for the production, metering, and packaging of dry ice for food transportation, cold chain management, and dry ice cleaning. Cold Jet is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, and has international operations in Europe, Asia, Canada, and Mexico.

For media inquiries, please contact Rachael Barnes, Marketing and Communications Generalist Global Marketing, Cold Jet, at rbarnes@coldjet.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61eb64a9-6cfd-4d5f-b486-be1e55401d23