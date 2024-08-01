Innovator Expands Industry-Leading Lineup with Four New Buffer ETFs™

Bolstered by strong investor demand for its suite of 100% Buffer ETFs™, Innovator adds to its lineup of 1-year 100% Buffer ETFs™.

The launch expands the industry’s largest lineup of 100% Buffer ETFs™ and the only to offer 100% protection across 6-month, 1-year and 2-year outcome periods.

Three new ETFs providing 15% buffers on the Nasdaq-100 ETF (QQQ), Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), and MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) give investors more ways to add known levels of risk management across specific segments of the global equity market.

WHEATON, Ill., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovator Capital Management, LLC (Innovator), creator and pioneer of Buffer ETF™ investing, today announced the listing of a 1-year 100% Buffer ETF™ (ZAUG), as well as three other 15% Buffer ETFs.

ZAUG lists in the wake of strong demand for Innovator’s July series of 100% Buffer ETFs™, having garnered more than a quarter-billion dollars of inflows in their first month of trading.

After launching the industry’s first 100% Buffer ETF™ in July 2023, ZAUG is Innovator’s seventh 100% Buffer ETF™ in a series that is set to grow to more than 20 ETFs, spanning 6-month, 1-year, and 2-year outcome periods.

“A large part of the demand for these products has been from investors looking to put sidelined cash to work as the stock market hovers around all-time highs,” noted Innovator CEO Bruce Bond. “With double the upside potential of money-market funds, built-in 100% downside protection, and capital-gains taxation, these ETFs are a timely solution for investors who want to avoid losses, but who want to pursue higher returns than money-market funds can offer.”

Innovator also listed three 15% Buffer ETFs™ on the Nasdaq-100 ETF (QQQ), Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), and MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA).

“Many investors have little or no exposure to small-cap or international stocks on account of the perceived higher risk,” said Innovator CIO Graham Day. “Looking ahead at a potentially advantageous rate environment for small-cap and international stocks, our U.S. Small Cap Buffer ETFs™ and International Developed Buffer ETFs™ offer a way for investors to initiate positions in these market segments, with known levels of built-in risk management.”

Innovator Buffer ETFs™ listed on August 1:

Ticker Name Reference Asset Buffer Upside Cap Outcome Period ZAUG Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr S&P 500 ETF 100% 8.82% 1 Year NAUG Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF™ Nasdaq-100 ETF 15% 15.75% 1 Year KAUG U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF™ Russell 2000 ETF 15% 19.61% 1 Year IAUG Intl Developed Power Buffer ETF™ MSCI EAFE ETF 15% 16.16% 1 Year



About Innovator

Innovator was established in 2017 by Bruce Bond and John Southard, founders of the PowerShares ETF lineup that has grown to be the fourth largest in the world. The listing of three Innovator Buffer ETFs™ in August 2018 marked the creation of the world’s first Defined Outcome ETFs™. Innovator is dedicated to providing ETFs with built-in risk management that offer investors a high level of predictability around their investment outcomes. Today, with more than 100 offerings, Innovator is the industry’s leading provider of Defined Outcome ETFs™.

