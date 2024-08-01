Chiral Technology Strategic Research Report 2023-2030: Expansion of Biologics and Biosimilars Markets Bolsters Use

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chiral Technology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Chiral Technology is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$10.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the chiral technology market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for enantiomerically pure pharmaceuticals, stringent regulatory requirements, and advancements in chiral synthesis and analysis technologies. The pharmaceutical industry's continued focus on developing more selective and potent drugs enhances the need for effective chiral technologies that can deliver high purity enantiomers. Regulatory bodies in major markets like the United States and European Union have imposed rigorous standards for the enantiomeric purity of new chiral drugs, pushing companies to adopt advanced chiral technologies to comply with these regulations.



Additionally, the rise in biotechnological applications requiring chiral substances fuels further development in this sector. Economic factors, such as the expansion of pharmaceutical and biotech industries in emerging economies, also contribute significantly to the market growth. These industries' reliance on chiral compounds ensures ongoing investments in research and development, driving continuous innovation and expansion in the chiral technology field.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Intermediates segment, which is expected to reach US$8.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.5%. The Analytical segment is also set to grow at 4.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.6% CAGR to reach $1.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Importance of Chiral Drugs in Pharmaceuticals Drives Market Growth

Advances in Chiral Separation Techniques Propel Technological Innovations

Expansion of Biologics and Biosimilars Markets Bolsters Use of Chiral Technologies

Environmental Concerns Drive Development of Greener Chiral Technologies

Market Opportunities Stemming from Untapped Therapeutic Potential of Chiral Molecules

Evolving Role of Chiral Chemistry in Agrochemicals

Demand for Purity in Pharmaceutical Ingredients Strengthens Business Case for Chiral Methods

Custom Synthesis and Contract Research Boost Chiral Technology Services

