Sustain SoCal to Host 9th Annual Water Solutions (‘WS9’) event on August 22

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) , today announces it will host the 9th Annual Water Solutions event (“WS9") on Thursday, August 22, 2024 which will be held in person at UCI Beall Applied Innovation, 5270 California Ave. Irvine, CA 92617.



Sustain SoCal is at the forefront in addressing pragmatic solutions to help assure sufficient and affordable supplies of water in Southern California and beyond. Its Water Solutions 9 event is the region’s premier exposition that delves deeply into critical real-world strategies and innovations in water capture, storage, reuse, desalination, replenishing groundwater, and combatting contamination. Sessions will also highlight investment ideas, policy analysis, and big data trends in Southern California and the surrounding regions.

Noteable speakers at the upcoming event include Adrian Hightower , Sustainability and Resilience Manager at the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California; and Dennis Calvert , President and CEO of Biolargo, Inc., a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider.

Drawing on decades of real world experience, the distinguished guest speakers will outline and examine the design and implementation of creative and pragmatic solutions to meet the critical needs of a sufficient and affordable water supply in the region, in a manner that’s consistent with sustainable economic development.

During the information-packed sessions, attendees will be able to interact directly with the guest speakers and other industry professionals. This interaction is designed to build a deeper understanding of the ground reality, resolve technical and policy queries, educate attendees about cutting-edge best practices, and discern the nuances of the prevailing business-policy-regulatory landscape that is in place today.

While networking, with fellow professionals, attendees can expand their industry collaborations, and build lasting partnerships in a relaxed, intimate, and professional environment.

Scott Kitcher , President, and CEO of Sustain SoCal, said,“As one of the fundamental building blocks of life, there are few things more precious than water. Rapid urbanization, rising populations, and acute sustainability challenges have brought the science and policy of water management to the forefront, particularly in Southern California but also globally. Given the grave nature of the impending crisis, for nearly a decade, Sustain SoCal has strongly advocated for sustainable water management while spotlighting the latest innovations and strategic planning around preserving and enhancing existing resources. We are pleased to continue to contribute to the advancement of this all-important discourse, in spreading awareness and catalyzing collaborative efforts among academic, industry, and government entities. We encourage students, budding entrepreneurs, policy specialists, and seasoned professionals to attend the August edition.”

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California , Moulton Niguel Water District and BioLargo , are platinum sponsors for this event. Stantec is a gold sponsor for the event.

For more information and registration details, visit:

https://sustainsocal.org/event/water-solutions-9/

About Sustain SoCal:

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration, and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region’s economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org .

About IBN

IBN is a cutting-edge communications and digital engagement platform providing tailored Platform Solutions for select private and public companies. Over the course of 18+ years, IBN has introduced over 65+ investor facing brands to the investment public and amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands amplify recognition and reach as well as help fulfill the unique needs of our rapidly growing and diverse base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of influential properties as well as leverage the energy and experience of our team of professionals to best serve our clients.

IBN’s Platform Solutions provide access to: (1) our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) through 65+ investor facing brands; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (4) a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to effectively reach target markets and demographics; (5) Press Release Enhancement to ensure accuracy and impact; (6) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (7) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications