Smart Cards Strategic Business Report 2023-2024 & 2030: Smart Cards Gain Use for Cryptocurrency Management, Smart City Investments Drive Global Demand

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Cards - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Cards is estimated at US$14.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$20.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the smart cards market is driven by several factors, including the widespread adoption of EMV technology in financial transactions, governmental regulations mandating enhanced security measures for identification documents, and the global push towards digitalization of payment systems. The increasing concern over data breaches and identity theft has also prompted industries to adopt more secure transaction technologies, with smart cards positioned as a premier choice. Furthermore, the expansion of telecommunications infrastructure globally has led to a higher demand for SIM cards, which are a type of smart card.



Consumer behavior that leans towards convenient, quick, and secure transaction methods, such as contactless payments, drives the demand for advanced smart cards. Additionally, the rise in smart city initiatives promoting smart transportation systems and secured access to government services further propels the adoption of smart card technology, demonstrating its growing indispensability in a connected, digital world.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Telecommunication Vertical segment, which is expected to reach US$10.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.6%. The BFSI Vertical segment is also set to grow at 4.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.1% CAGR to reach $5.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Bartronics India Ltd., ASSA ABLOY AB, CPI Card Group, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 461 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Smart Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Smart card: Introduction and Overview

Benefits

Smart Cards Vs Magnetic Stripe Cards

Development of Smart Card

Smart Cards Categorization Based on Mechanism

Based on Configuration

Applications and Usage of Smart Cards

Market Outlook

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Chip Shortage Hits Payment Card Manufactures

Smart Cards Gain Use for Cryptocurrency Management

Rise in Adoption of Multiple Application Cards

Smart Card Technology in Network Security

Smart Cards Outshine Traditional Legacy & Proximity Cards

Global Card-Based Access Control Systems by Segment (In %)

Advancements in Smart Card Readers Drive Adoption

Smart Card EACS Witness Increasing Application as Attendance Management Tool

Biometric Smart Cards in Spotlight

Smart Cards in Healthcare Market

Need to Restrict Unauthorized Access to Sensitive Areas Drive Demand in Healthcare Establishments

Growing Need for Interoperability of Smart Cards

Contactless Payments in Financial Services Sector Offers Strong Growth Opportunities

Mobile POS Push Demand for Contactless Cards amid Pandemic

EMV Compliance Boosts Financial Sector

Rising Contactless Share in Government Sector

Telecom: Solid Gains for e-SIMs

Persistent Demand for Dual and Hybrid Cards

Potential Growth of Microprocessors Market

Optimal Usage of Smart Cards in Telecommunication Sector

Spurt in Online Transactions and Opportunities Ahead

Smart City Investments Drive Global Demand for Smart Cards

Global Smart Cities Market in US$ Billion: 2018-2026

Future of Secure Smart Cards

Innovation in Payment Cards

Higher Education Sector: A Key Contributor to Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 121 Featured)

Bartronics India Ltd.

ASSA ABLOY AB

CPI Card Group, Inc.

American Express Company

CardLogix Corporation

AVI Infosys LLC

Activation Power System

Blue

Card Cube Group

Camgian Microsystems

ABCorp

Cardmatix

AdvanIDe

Austriacard Holdings AG

BrilliantTS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mulgdh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment