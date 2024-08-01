Antibiotics Strategic Business Report 2024: Rising Demand in Emerging Economies Accelerates Demand, Narrow-Spectrum Antibiotics Spurs Innovation in Targeted Therapy - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibiotics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Antibiotics is estimated at US$40.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$50.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the antibiotics market is driven by several factors. Increasing prevalence of bacterial infections, particularly in developing regions with high population densities and limited access to healthcare, is a significant driver. Advances in diagnostic technologies are improving the detection and identification of bacterial pathogens, leading to more targeted antibiotic therapies.

The rise of hospital-acquired infections, which are often resistant to multiple antibiotics, necessitates the development and use of newer, more effective treatments. Additionally, ongoing research and development efforts are focused on discovering novel antibiotics with unique mechanisms of action to overcome existing resistance issues.



Regulatory support and funding from governments and health organizations are also bolstering the antibiotics market by facilitating the research, approval, and commercialization of new antibiotic agents. Furthermore, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increased healthcare spending in emerging economies are contributing to greater access to and demand for antibiotics, thereby driving market growth.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Penicillin segment, which is expected to reach US$15.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.3%. The Cephalosporin segment is also set to grow at 3.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $10.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.9% CAGR to reach $10.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Allergan PLC, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 266 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $40.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $50.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Antibiotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Bacterial Infections Throws the Spotlight on Antibiotics

Advances in Antibiotic Drug Discovery and Development Spurs Growth in Antibiotics Market

Increasing Use in Livestock and Agriculture Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Growing Threat of Antibiotic Resistance Strengthens Business Case for Novel Antibiotics

Regulatory Approvals for New Antibiotic Classes Generates Demand for Advanced Therapeutics

Technological Innovations in Antibiotic Formulation Drives Adoption of Improved Treatments

Expansion of Antibiotic Stewardship Programs Sustains Growth in Antibiotics Market

Rising Demand for Antibiotics in Emerging Economies Accelerates Market Demand

Development of Narrow-Spectrum Antibiotics Spurs Innovation in Targeted Therapy

Increasing Investment in Antibiotic Research and Development Propels Market Growth

Growing Awareness of Infection Control Measures Strengthens Market Potential for Antibiotics

Development of Combination Therapies to Combat Resistance Generates Interest in Antibiotics

Increasing Focus on Pediatric and Geriatric Antibiotic Treatments Drives Adoption

Expansion of Applications in Healthcare-Associated Infections Spurs Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 209 Featured)

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Allergan PLC

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan NV

Novartis International AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

Shionogi, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

