NowVertical Group Announces Progress on “One Brand, One Business” Strategy

Launch of unified proposition strategy streamlines the Company’s offerings

Management has identified 13 solutions and 11 services that offer significant customer value

Cross selling and increasing share of wallet now a clear driver of growth and profitability

Reorganization allows similar solutions and services to be offered into new geographical markets and customer segments

New website provides customers and investors with information on new unified offerings



TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (“NOW” or the “Company”), a global leader in data analytics and AI solutions, announces the launch of its unified proposition strategy and the unveiling of its newly redesigned website. NOW’s unified proposition strategy is a significant milestone in the "One Brand, One Business" approach, which aims to streamline the Company’s offerings across its wide range of solutions. This strategic initiative integrates our offerings across the organization, taking our diverse data capabilities and building a cohesive set of repeatable solutions and services. This unified view increases visibility, access and availability of the exceptional value we deliver for clients, and is a key pillar for driving organic revenue growth and increasing margins going forward.

A redesigned website (http://www.nowvertical.com/) marks this transformation, serving as a comprehensive hub for our solutions and services, making it easier for both existing and prospective clients to access and understand the full breadth of our offerings.

Across NOW over 100 client engagements were assessed to extract the highest value driving capabilities, which now form the key components of our Unified Proposition Suite. Thirteen Solutions spanning the entire customer journey and eleven Services across the full data pipeline have been identified as those delivering exceptional outcomes for clients.

Investors and stakeholders who want more detail about NOW’s identified solutions and services should visit the redesigned website (https://www.nowvertical.com/) and can also view our most recent corporate update webinar. This webinar provided detailed insights into our strategic initiatives and future plans, showcasing the value and growth potential of our unified strategy.

"The strategic unification of all group offerings is a pivotal step in our journey of integrating our operations and scaling our strategic accounts,” said Sandeep Mendiratta, CEO of NOW. “We are better positioned than ever to deliver exceptional value to our clients and drive sustainable growth. The launch of our new website illustrates to clients the full capabilities of the NOW Group for the first time and will drive more efficient cross-selling and up-selling of our solution set.”

This suite of propositions is the cornerstone for driving sustained, profitable growth across the group. Utilizing the core expert capabilities provided in the Unified Proposition Strategy and tailoring them to specific client needs provides a win-win-win for our clients, the group and investors. As a recent example, our Predictive Recommendation Solution successfully reduced subscriber cancellations by 60% for a telecommunications client in the LATAM market. Using the same Predictive Recommendation Solution in the North American and EMEA markets, another client had a 15% engagement increase within their customer base.

About NowVertical

NowVertical is a global data analytics and AI solutions company committed to converting data investments into actionable business solutions. Our innovative solutions, combined with strategic acquisitions and organic growth, position us as a leader in the industry, delivering cutting-edge technology and AI applications to both private and public enterprises.

For more information, please visit www.nowvertical.com .

