Dr. Jassel Fernandez Joins Austin Oral Surgery’s Temple Office

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanderbilt-trained oral and maxillofacial surgeon Jassel Fernandez, DDS, has joined Austin Oral Surgery, an oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practice with 12 locations in Central Texas. Dr. Fernandez will primarily treat patients at the Temple office, located at 235 Hilliard Road, and is currently accepting new patients there.



“Dr. Fernandez is a compassionate surgeon, with exceptional training, skills and dedication to the highest standards of patient care, particularly in terms of quality, safety and personalization for each individual patient. These are characteristics that we look for in all our surgeons,” said Thomas S. Weil, DDS, MD, and president of Austin Oral Surgery. “He will be an excellent addition to our team.”

Dr. Fernandez practices a full scope of OMS, with a particular interest in dental implants, including full mouth reconstruction with zygomatic implants and corrective jaw surgery for complex dental-skeletal deformities. Born in Costa Rica and raised in Nicaragua, Dr. Fernandez is fluent in both English and Spanish.

After completing his undergraduate studies at Universidad Americana in Nicaragua, Dr. Fernandez continued his education in the United States, earning his DDS from the University of California, Los Angeles. Afterward, Dr. Fernandez was accepted into the prestigious OMS residency program through Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where he served as chief resident.

“Temple is a vibrant, thriving community, and the people I’ve met so far have been very welcoming,” said Dr. Fernandez. “Austin Oral Surgery has developed a well-earned reputation throughout Central Texas for exceptional patient care, and I’m honored to be a part of that.”

About Austin Oral Surgery: When Doctors James Fricke and Sam Fason established Austin Oral Surgery more than 50 years ago, they had one goal in mind: to put patients first. Austin Oral Surgery continues that legacy of exceptional care today, treating patients with a wide variety of oral/maxillofacial needs from wisdom teeth removal and corrective jaw surgery to dental implants and more. Austin Oral Surgery is a partner practice of U.S. Oral Surgery Management, a management services firm that sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. For more information on Austin Oral Surgery, visit www.austinoralsurgery.com.

Contact:

Robin Stevens

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

469-242-0475

robin.stevens@usosm.com