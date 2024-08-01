Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Business Report 2024: Market to Surpass $975 Billion by 2030 - Automation and Robotics, Impact of 5G, AI and ML Spurs Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services is estimated at US$548.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$976.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the ECMDS market is driven by several factors, including the increasing complexity of electronic devices, which necessitates specialized expertise in both design and manufacturing that many OEMs cannot internally support. The ongoing technological evolution that demands faster, smaller, and more efficient electronic products also pushes OEMs to partner with electronic contract manufacturers who stay at the forefront of manufacturing and design technologies.

Additionally, the global expansion of industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare, which rely heavily on electronic components, fuels the demand for ECMDS. Consumer behavior that favors the latest technology and product innovations encourages companies to continually upgrade and redesign products, thereby regularly engaging with ECMDS providers.

Economic factors such as cost reduction, improved time-to-market, and the ability to scale production without significant capital investment also significantly contribute to the growth of this market, making ECMDS an essential component of the modern electronics industry ecosystem.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Electronic Manufacturing Services segment, which is expected to reach US$445.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.0%. The Electronics Assembly Services segment is also set to grow at 9.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $160.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.3% CAGR to reach $172.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 356 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $548.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $976.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advances in Automation and Robotics Propel Growth in Electronic Contract Manufacturing

Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Innovations in PCB Design Generate Demand for Advanced Manufacturing Services

Growth in IoT Devices Drives Adoption of Electronic Contract Manufacturing

Rising Focus on Miniaturization Strengthens Business Case for High-Precision Manufacturing

Adoption of AI and Machine Learning in Manufacturing Spurs Growth in Design Services

Demand for Customization and Flexibility Generates Opportunities for Contract Manufacturing

Impact of 5G Deployment Expands the Market for High-Frequency PCB Manufacturing

