Impact-Focused Projects to Deliver over 240,000 Renewable Energy Certificates Annually, Supporting Economic Development in Energy Transition Communities in Illinois

Washington, D.C., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol Systems, a national renewable energy company, has achieved a significant milestone with the selection of its three solar projects, Bunker, Blackberry, and Cornwell, under the Illinois Power Agency (IPA)’s Indexed REC procurement process. These projects, totaling 123.4 MWac, will deliver over 240,000 Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) annually to Ameren Illinois Company (AIC), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), and another local utility.

With the development of the Bunker, Blackberry, and Cornwell solar projects, Sol Systems reaffirms its commitment to a clean energy future and its support for communities in Illinois. This selection underscores Sol Systems' dedication to fostering economic growth and sustainability in the region.

The IPA’s Indexed REC procurement program, born from the Illinois Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), emphasizes economic development and equity. The program leverages “Minimum Equity Standards,” which mandate 10% of the workforce to be “Equity Eligible Persons,” to ensure that the growing clean energy economy is accessible to everyone. The program also promotes the location of projects in “Energy Transition Community Grant Areas.” These areas are targeted for economic development to support communities impacted by the closure or reduced operation of fossil fuel plants, as identified by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Notably, in 2024, two of Sol Systems’ projects were the only winning projects located in these areas, highlighting the significance of their impact on these communities.

“Sol Systems is proud of its extensive experience to date with over 25 solar projects under development or in operation in Illinois, serving customers such as Toyota Boshoku America and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Additionally, Sol Systems has actively participated in the Illinois Power Agency’s Illinois Shines Program (previously the Adjustable Block Program), which is a part of the Illinois Power Agency’s initiatives to promote renewable energy. The new Bunker, Blackberry, and Cornwell projects build on that experience, furthering our commitment to accelerating America’s clean energy future and investing in local communities,” said Mark Brill, PE, Vice President of Development Operations at Sol Systems.

These projects represent more than just a transition to clean energy; they are a vital part of the economic revitalization of communities impacted by the decline of fossil fuel industries. Sol Systems is dedicated to ensuring these projects bring long-term benefits to the people and the economy of Southern Illinois, promoting job creation and economic resilience in communities transitioning from fossil fuel dependence.

###

About Sol Systems

Sol Systems is a leading national renewable energy firm with an established reputation for integrity and reliability across its development, infrastructure, and environmental commodity businesses. Sol is operating and building over 2 GW of solar projects valued at over $2 billion for Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, counties, utilities, universities, and schools and provides environmental commodity portfolio management services to more than 40,000 customers across the US. The company was founded in 2008, is based in Washington, D.C., and is led by its founder. Sol Systems works with institutional clients, corporate partners, and foundations to create a more sustainable future we can all believe in. For more information, visit https://www.solsystems.com.

