Automotive Nitrous Refills Market to Reach $1.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Automotive Nitrous Refills Market by System Type (Wet Nitrous System, and Dry Nitrous System), Application (Performance Enhancement, Racing Applications, and Recreational Use), and Sales Channel (Online, and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. The global automotive nitrous refills market was valued at $562.0 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime Determinants Of Growth

The global automotive nitrous refills market is experiencing growth due to several factors, such as growth in demand from motorsports, increase in inclination towards performance enhancement, and expansion of the automotive industry. Moreover, growth in demand from the e-commerce segment and rise in demand for performance upgrades offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global automotive nitrous refills market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $562 million Market Size in 2032 $1.2 Billion CAGR 8.21% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered System Type, Application, Sales Channel, and Region Drivers Growth in demand from motorsports Increase in inclination towards performance enhancement Expansion of the automotive industry Opportunities Growth in demand from the e-commerce segment Rise in demand for performance upgrades Restraint Strengthening the regulatory environment Growth in safety concerns

Segment Highlights

Based on system type, the dry nitrous system accounted for the largest market share owing to dry nitrous systems being easier to install and refill; similarly, dry nitrous systems typically require fewer modifications to the vehicle's fuel system. Moreover, dry nitrous systems are often less expensive than wet systems because they do not require additional components like fuel solenoids, fuel lines, and nozzles to operate. Furthermore, these systems often work well with electronic control units (ECUs) , which allow for precise control of the nitrous and fuel delivery, optimize performance, and reduce the risk of engine damage.

On the basis of application, the racing application segment accounted for the largest market share, owing to growth in street and street and drag racing culture. Nitrous systems offer racing vehicles with immediate power gains, which help in achieving desirable speed and rapid acceleration during racing events. Moreover, with rapid technological growth and research and development in nitrous systems, they are designed to work seamlessly with advanced engines within minimal time and without the need for extensive mechanical expertise.

By sales channel, the online segment accounted for the largest market share, owing to an increase in E-commerce growth resulting in ease in availability of nitrous refill system. The online sales channel allows the customer to compare and purchase different nitrous refill systems to meet their customization requirement and needs.

Regional Outlook

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global automotive nitrous refills market and is driven by growing demand from China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and other countries. These regions are experiencing increasing popularity of automotive performance parts and modifications; the growth is driven by growth in tuning and modification culture in the region. Moreover, rise in popularity of drag race and street racing culture in Japan, China and South Korea is further fueling the growth of the market. The automotive nitrous refills market growth is driven by a growth in population and increase in disposable income among consumers. Furthermore, rise in sales of supercars and luxury vehicles in the region coupled with growth in trend of vehicle modification are further anticipated to drive the market demand.

Players

Nitrous Express

ZEX Nitrous

NOS (Nitrous Oxide Systems)

Snow Performance

Nitrous Outlet

Venom High Performance

Speedtech Nitrous

Hooley Performance Products

Edelbrock

Sardo Automotive

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automotive nitrous refills market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

On November 14, 2018, Nitrous Express acquired Snow Performance, a U.S Colorado-based methanol injection system manufacturer. The collaboration between the two companies is anticipated to strengthen the brand position of both companies. Moreover, the collaboration will also look after developing its product portfolio offering in the nitrous oxide segment and increase its presence globally.

