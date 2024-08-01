Questex’s CMITE Event Brings North America MICE Buyers and Regional Suppliers to Anguilla for the First Time

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Caribbean & Mexico Meeting and Incentive Travel Exchange (CMITE), the Caribbean & Mexico MICE industry's only one-to-one event held in private, deluxe rooms, will take place August 18-21, 2024 at the exclusive Aurora Resort & Golf Club in Anguilla.

The unique CMITE concept brings together high-volume, North American meeting planners and incentive buyers who book a large volume of business in the Caribbean and Mexico for an unparalleled networking experience with suppliers based in the region. Each supplier receives a private, deluxe room on the resort property where they will conduct up to 20 one-to-one private appointments with buyers they choose to meet with.

One of the premier features of CMITE are the incredible cultural experiences the host destination and sponsoring properties curate for the attendees. This year, participants can expect a full tour and dinner at the luxurious Malliouhana Resort, as well as a boat trip over to the Da’Vida Beach Club. Guests will spend the afternoon at the beach, enjoying a casual lunch, water sports, snorkeling, and relaxing, after two days of meetings.

Jill Birkett, VP Travel Group, Questex, noted that, “the Anguilla Tourist Board and the management of the Aurora Resort have joined together with other island travel industry professionals to provide a warm and beautiful destination for this year’s CMITE event. The Buyers attending are outstanding and they will be charmed with their reception, the facilities and experiences in Anguilla.”

In addition, all guests can expect cocktails, music, receptions, and great networking together to form and build long-term relationships and build future business opportunities.

Anguilla gives an intimate, quiet setting for meeting and networking, as well as being a showcase location for demonstrating the beauty and diversity of the Caribbean region. Anguilla was named “Best Island for Beaches” on Conde Nast Traveler’s prestigious list of “The Best Caribbean Islands to Visit in 2024.” The island is located in the Eastern Caribbean, just north of St. Maarten.

To learn more about CMITE visit cmiteevent.com.

