TX RX Systems Unveils Advanced RF Conditioning Products to Enhance Public Safety

ANGOLA, N.Y., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX RX Systems, a leader in RF conditioning products, services, and training resources, proudly announces the launch of three innovative Bandpass filters designed to minimize interference and enhance the performance of Public Safety communication systems. With a legacy of revolutionizing the LMR industry since 1976, TX RX continues to provide cutting-edge solutions to first responders, government entities, universities, distribution centers, and more.



The new Bandpass filters, which include models for the 800MHz Public Safety band, Tri-Band Public Safety (covering 700/800MHz), and the 700MHz Public Safety band, are engineered to tackle common interference issues from high-power FirstNet and Cellular systems. These systems often interfere with BDA and DAS systems that do not have sharp filtering, affecting communication reliability for Public Safety operations.

Each filter can be installed in-line with BDA and DAS systems in both the Donor and DAS lines. They are designed to pass the major Public Safety frequency bands while providing a minimum of 30dB rejection to nearby interfering bands. Additionally, their small size and low PIM characteristics ensure minimal disruption and maximum efficiency.

Specifically, the Bandpass filter for the 800MHz Public Safety band addresses interference from FirstNet, 700MHz NB, and Cellular systems, ensuring the 800MHz band remains clear of outside interference. The Tri-Band Public Safety filter is tailored for both 700MHz and 800MHz bands, providing comprehensive protection from FirstNet and Cellular frequencies, making it ideal for large facilities like stadiums, campuses, and government buildings. The 700MHz Public Safety band filter is particularly useful for environments where high-power transmitters are prevalent, offering sharper filtering of the 700MHz Uplink and Downlink.

"Our commitment to innovation and excellence in RF conditioning and communication solutions has never been stronger," said Mitch Laing Public Safety DAS Engineer at TX RX Systems. "With the introduction of these new Bandpass filters, we are setting new standards in the industry and providing our customers with the cutting-edge technology they need to succeed."

The new filters, available now, are designed to meet the needs of first responders, government entities, universities, distribution centers, and any organization requiring superior RF communication solutions.

Since 1976, TX RX Systems has specialized in supplying the latest RF conditioning and communication equipment.

