Global Stroke Post Processing Software Market Is Expected to Reach USD 422.04 Million By 2033

Newark, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global stroke post processing software market is expected to grow from USD 192.44 Million in 2023 to USD 422.04 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period 2024-2033.



Stroke post-processing software helps physicians make faster decisions regarding stroke patients. This software is an AI-powered software solution that helps with faster patient transfer processes. Adopting AI-based stroke management solutions helps provide better stroke treatment results. For instance, Ischaemic stroke is considered the main cause of morbidity and mortality in highly developed countries.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global Stroke Post Processing Software market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In March 2024: Viz.ai, Inc. and Medtronic collaborated to improve post-acute stroke patient care in the US by helping cryptogenic stroke patients get required cardiology follow-up to decrease the risk of secondary stroke. This factor will eventually help the organization gain a share in the Stroke Post-Processing Software market.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 8.17% 2023 Value Projection USD 192.44 Million Market Size in 2033 USD 422.04 Million Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered by Installation, Modality, Type, Size, End User Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Stroke Post Processing Software Market Growth Drivers The surge in the cases of stroke worldwide

Market Growth & Trends



Based on one of the studies, there was an estimation of around 12.2 million incident cases of stroke. Around 143 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) were lost, and around 6.6 million people died worldwide in 2019. It has made stroke the 2nd main cause of death, and it has also become the 3rd leading reason for disability globally. In the last 30 years, it has been observed that there has been a surge in the number of incidents and prevalent strokes, with 70% and 85%, respectively, along with 43% deaths from stroke. Also, the surge in population growth and ageing has become a key contributor to the increase in the global stroke burden. The increase in exposure to these five leading risk factors, such as systolic blood pressure, high body mass index, ambient particulate matter pollution, high fasting plasma glucose and smoking, plays an important role in stroke. All these factors are eventually driving the Stroke Post Processing Software market. Stroke post-processing software demand is growing with significant technological advancements and cases of Stroke worldwide. This software helps in analyzing medical imaging data. It supports accurate diagnosis and proper treatment planning for stroke patients. One of the key factors propelling the market's growth is the constant innovation in medical imaging technologies. Some advanced imaging technologies, like magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT), produce high-resolution images, which are helping advanced post-processing software for proper analysis. Stroke post-processing software solutions help healthcare professionals accurately evaluate the brain images, identify the affected areas, and develop the best course of treatment. Thus, the use of post-processing software is growing among healthcare practitioners. This software can be easily integrated with electronic health records (HER) systems, which help improve the efficiency of healthcare workflows and ensure seamless patient care and efficient data management. Thus, stroke processing software is growing to decrease door-to-door time, and it helps patients provide functional independence. All these factors are eventually driving the stroke post-processing software market.



Key Findings



• In 2023, the desktop segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 58.55% and market revenue of USD 112.67 Million.



The installation segment is divided into desktop and mobile phone & tablet. In 2023, the desktop segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 58.55% and market revenue of USD 112.67 Million. This significant market share is attributed to easier accessibility, quick data backup, and flexibility.



• In 2023, the MRI segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 73.21% and market revenue of USD 140.88 Million.



The modality segment is divided into CT Scan and MRI. In 2023, the MRI segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 73.21% and market revenue of USD 140.88 Million. This market share is attributed to its property of giving a clear view of the head, which includes blood vessels and tissues.



• In 2023, the Ischemic Stroke segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 87.71% and market revenue of USD 168.79 Million.



The type segment is divided into ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and others. In 2023, the Ischemic Stroke segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 87.71% and market revenue of USD 168.79 Million. Ischemic stroke happens due to the restricted supply of blood to the brain tissues, which leads to less oxygen.



• In 2023, the Hospitals & Clinics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 72.11% and market revenue of USD 138.77 Million.



The end user segment is divided into hospitals & clinics and specialty & others. In 2023, the Hospitals & Clinics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 72.11% and market revenue of USD 138.77 Million. This market share is attributed to many patients still prefer hospitals.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Stroke Post Processing Software Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region occurred as the largest market for the global Stroke Post Processing Software industry, with a market share of 43.44% and a market value of around USD 83.59 Million in 2023. This market share is attributed to factors like the growing prevalence of stroke cases in the region. Also, there is a surge in investment in R&D to improve healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific has the highest CAGR in the forecasting period. This trend is broadly attributed to the growing awareness of people in the region regarding their health and treatment options.



Key players operating in the global Stroke Post Processing Software market are:



• Viz.Ai, Inc.

• General Electric Company

• Brainomix

• Siemens

• ISchemaView, Inc.



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Stroke Post Processing Software market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Stroke Post Processing Software Market by Installation:



• Desktop

• Mobile Phone & Tablet



Global Stroke Post Processing Software Market by Modality



• CT Scan

• MRI



Global Stroke Post Processing Software Market by Type



• Ischemic Stroke

• Haemorrhagic Stroke

• Others



Global Stroke Post Processing Software Market by End User



• Hospitals & Clinics

• Speciality & Others



About the report:



The global Stroke Post Processing Software market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



