Colwen Hotels Announces the Opening of The Inn at Burlington





SOUTH BURLINGTON. Vt., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colwen Hotels announce the opening of the The Inn at Burlington. Formerly known as La Quinta Inn & Suites South Burlington and later as part of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham, this newly renovated hotel has been re-imagined as an upper-midscale hotel with an independent identity embracing the local destination of Burlington, Vermont.



The three-story property completed an extensive renovation, showcasing a full-scale transformation that emphasizes superior craftsmanship and attention to detail, all inspired by the charming essence of Vermont. The project involved a complete overhaul of the hotel's exterior, including new siding and energy-efficient windows, enhancing both aesthetics and sustainability. Inside, the renovation included the installation of high-quality flooring throughout, a reimagined lobby layout, and the construction of a brand-new front desk. The public spaces have been redesigned with modern materials and finishes, reflecting the natural beauty and rustic elegance of Vermont. Each guestroom has been meticulously renovated to feature all new bathrooms, contemporary fixtures, and refined decor, along with new furniture, beds and mattresses to ensure an unparalleled level of comfort for guests.

The hotel offers a 24/7 market, business center, fitness facility, guest laundry, free enhanced Wi-Fi, free airport shuttle, and complimentary parking. The Bistro offers a complimentary continental breakfast buffet and light evening fare with bar service featuring local craft beer.

Conveniently located off I-89, the pet-friendly hotel is just a mile from Burlington International Airport (BTV) and University Mall, as well as minutes from the University of Vermont, Champlain College, and Saint Michael’s College. Guests take advantage of nearby restaurants or make the short drive to Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace, where plenty of dining and shopping awaits.

Debra Grzywna, General Manager of The Inn at Burlington, stated, “Our team is very excited to unveil this newly renovated hotel with an independent spirit. This comprehensive redevelopment underscores our commitment to providing guests with a premier hospitality experience in a beautifully revitalized setting.”

For more information or to book a reservation, please call or visit:

The Inn at Burlington

1285 Williston Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403

802-865-3400

www.theinnatburlington.com

About Colwen Hotels

Colwen Hotels is a rapidly growing hotel management company based in Portsmouth, NH. Colwen’s portfolio features over 40 successful hotels and resorts in the states of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, and Florida. Colwen strategically develops properties in emerging markets and mixed-use redevelopments. The company is committed to local communities and charities, LEED- certified sustainability, and being a premier employer. To learn more about Colwen Hotels, visit www.colwenhotels.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/917e2e4c-61a4-4a41-a1f4-db303ea3f5f3