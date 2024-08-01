Associa Announces Florida Legislative Update Webinar Series for Community Association Board Members

DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community associations are currently a hot topic in courts across the states, making it crucial for board members to stay informed about recently passed laws and ensure compliance. To support this need, Associa, the nation's largest association management company, is proud to host a comprehensive Florida legislative update webinar series featuring industry-leading experts.

The series, comprising five informative sessions, will kick off on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET. In the first webinar, Alexandra Turner, Associa Vice President of Sales, and John Krueger, Associa Vice President of Government Affairs, will provide an overview of statutory changes to Community Management & the Homeowner’s Association Act Part 1 (HB 59, HB 293, and parts of HB 1021, HB 1203).

John Krueger has led Associa’s government affairs advocacy efforts across the U.S. and Canada for the past 10 years. His professional career spans more than 35 years serving in leadership roles in government and public affairs working on Capitol Hill, in the Texas Legislature, and as a contract consultant and lobbyist for corporate and nonprofit entities. In those roles, he has led numerous successful efforts in legislative and regulatory advocacy, policy research and development, and media relations. John currently serves on CAI’s national Government and Public Affairs Committee as well as the Federal Legislative Action Committee and multiple state LACs.

Webinar Schedule:

August 6, 2024 | 11:00 AM ET Overview of Statutory Changes to Community Management & the Homeowner’s Association Act Part 1 (HB 59, HB 293, and parts of HB 1021, HB 1203) Register here

August 29, 2024 | 11:00 AM ET Overview of Statutory Changes to the Homeowners Association Act Part 2 (HB 1203) Register here

September 17, 2024 | 11:00 AM ET Overview of Statutory Changes Impacting Condominiums (HB 1021) Register here

October 8, 2024 | 11:00 AM ET Access to Association Records: What’s Changed This Year and What You Need to Know (HB 59, HB 1021, HB 1203) Register here

October 29, 2024 | 11:00 AM ET What is the ‘My Safe Condominium Pilot Program’ Created in 2024? (HB 1029) Register here

Each webinar is designed to provide a deep dive into the legislative changes and offer practical insights for effective community association management. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and gain valuable resources to help them fulfill their roles effectively.

