Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Strategic Business Report 2024: Increasingly Crowded Space Shines Cosmic Light on $1.9 Billion Industry - Forecast to 2030

The growth in the SSA market is driven by several factors, including the escalating deployment of commercial satellite constellations, increased government spending on space defense and security, and international efforts towards sustainable space management. As companies like SpaceX and OneWeb deploy large numbers of satellites, there is a critical need for enhanced SSA systems to track and manage these assets effectively. Additionally, geopolitical dynamics prompt countries to invest in SSA to safeguard their space assets from potential threats and ensure their strategic interests are protected.



Technological innovations that improve the accuracy, speed, and cost-efficiency of SSA systems also fuel market growth, making it feasible to track an ever-increasing number of small and micro-satellites. Furthermore, the growing awareness of space debris issues and the need for active debris removal operations require advanced SSA to identify and mitigate potential collision risks, ensuring long-term sustainability of space activities. These drivers underscore the expanding scope and importance of SSA in facilitating safe and responsible use of outer space.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Satellite Launches and Rising Space Activities Flare Up Demand

Increased Emphasis on Enhancing National Security

Rise in Partnership among Countries for SSA

Growing Menace of Space Debris Calls for Improved SSA Capabilities

Proliferation of Small Satellites Elevates Demand

Select Conventional Satellites Vs. Small Satellites: A Comparative Analysis

Surging Demand for Space-Based Sensing Bodes Well

Global Satellite Services Market (2024): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Service Type

Blockchain Enabled Space Traffic Awareness

Evolving Role of LEO Satellite Services

Increasing Use of Space-based Infrastructure

Increasing Involvement of Private Players in the Global Space Industry

Market Remains Buoyant over Scope of On-Orbit Servicing

Technology Advancements to Fuel Market Growth

Restraints and Challenges

Lack of Unified Standards

Issues in Micro-Sized Debris Detection

Technological Glitches

