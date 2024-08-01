Electric Motors Strategic Business Report 2024: A $282.9 Billion Market by 2030 - Integration of Smart Technologies Spurs Expansion, Rising Adoption in Industrial Automation Expands Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Motors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electric Motors is estimated at US$187.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$282.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the electric motor market is driven by several factors. Technological advancements in motor efficiency and control systems have significantly enhanced performance and reduced energy consumption, making electric motors more attractive to various industries. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), driven by the global push towards sustainable transportation, is a major growth driver for the electric motor market.

Additionally, the expansion of industrial automation and the need for efficient and reliable machinery are boosting the demand for advanced electric motors. The rise of renewable energy projects, such as wind and solar power installations, is also contributing to market growth, as electric motors are essential in these applications. Government regulations and incentives promoting energy efficiency and the use of clean technologies are further supporting the adoption of electric motors.

These factors, combined with the continuous innovation and development in electric motor technology, ensure robust growth and a dynamic future for the electric motor market.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Electric Motors Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Electric Motors Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the AC Motors segment, which is expected to reach US$188.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.2%. The DC Motors segment is also set to grow at 6.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $49.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.8% CAGR to reach $63.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ABB Ltd., ACTOM (Pty) Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 322 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $187.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $282.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Electric Motors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Propels Growth in Electric Motors Market

Advances in Motor Technologies Strengthen Business Case for High-Efficiency Electric Motors

Rising Adoption in Industrial Automation Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Innovations in Motor Design and Materials Generate Market Opportunities

Growth of Renewable Energy Systems Drives Demand for Electric Motors

Regulatory Compliance and Energy Efficiency Standards Propel Demand for Advanced Motors

Expansion of HVAC and Home Appliances Drives Demand for Electric Motors

Integration of Smart Technologies in Electric Motors Accelerates Market Expansion

Growing Emphasis on High Reliability and Low Maintenance Generates Demand for Durable Motors

Demand for High-Performance Motors in Aerospace and Defense Applications Propels Growth

Rising Use of Electric Motors in Medical Equipment Drives Market Expansion

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 296 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

ACTOM (Pty) Ltd.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.

AMETEK Inc.

ARC Systems Inc.

Asmo Co., Ltd.

Baldor Electric Company

Bauer Gear Motor

Brook Crompton UK Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

General Electric Company

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.

Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.

Kollmorgen Corp.

Leeson Electric

MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

Nanyang Explosion Protection Group Co. Ltd.

Nidec Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Sanyo Denki America Inc.

Shinano Kenshi Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

TECO-Westinghouse Motor Company

Toshiba International Corp.

Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corp.

WEG Electric Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y005mu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment