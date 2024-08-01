Hard Water is Costing Homeowners Thousands in Dishwasher Repairs

BOURNEMOUTH, United Kingdom, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study has revealed Bournemouth homeowners are the most likely to be forking out for dishwasher breakdowns than anyone else in the UK due to the quality of their water.

Hard water is the culprit for the damage to dishwashers and Bournemouth has some of the hardest water in the country.

Appliance breakdown specialists Go Assist have revealed the league table of dishwasher breakdowns with water in Bath, Kingston-Upon-Thames, Twickenham, Leeds and Ipswich, as well as Bournemouth, costing homeowners the most for repairs across the UK.

The league table shows:

Bournemouth homeowners are twice as likely to have dishwasher breakdowns than the national average

In Bath, dishwashers are 66% more likely to breakdown than the national average

In Twickenham, dishwashers are 50% more likely to breakdown than the national average

In Kington-Upon-Thames homeowners are 46% more likely to experience a dishwasher breakdown than the national average

In Leeds it is 18% more likelihood than the national average

Ipswich makes the top 10 with it being 13% more likely to have dishwasher breakdowns than the national average

Richard Waters from Go Assist warned homeowners about the importance of using salt in their dishwashers if they live in these hard water areas.

“Hard water has high levels of calcium carbonate. A build-up of this mineral will cause damage to the dishwasher components. Dishwasher salt must be used in these areas to soften the water. It is important to use specialist dishwasher salt as table salt, sea salt or kosher salt can actually increase the water hardness and cause even more damage.”

The results of the study are in line with a report on the hardest water in the country, where Bournemouth water has more than 300 milligrams of calcium carbonate per litre of water. Soft water is less than 100 mg/l.

Go Assist is a family-run business with 15 years of experience in appliance repairs for its customers. The data was pulled together from Go Assist based upon the number of dishwasher repair callouts, the population and the quality of the water.