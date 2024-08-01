SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (“Arbor Realty Trust,” or “ABR”) (NYSE: ABR). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants provided investors false and/or materially misleading information concerning ABR’s operational and financial health, including its balance sheet loan book and net interest income.



If you bought shares of Arbor Realty Trust between May 7, 2021 and July 11, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at http://holzerlaw.com/case/arbor-realty-trust/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 30, 2024.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com