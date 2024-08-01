Acerola Extract Market to Reach $38.91 Billion by 2033; Rising Growth of Clean-Label Food Industry

Newark, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the acerola extract market will grow from USD 18.76 Billion in 2023 to USD 38.91 Billion by 2033. The market for acerola extract will develop in response to the increasing demand for antioxidants in food and beverages and even in skincare products. The growing number of manufacturers and distributors has increased the accessibility of acerola extract.



Key Insight of the Acerola Extract Market



North America region will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America region will hold a significant market share due to the rapid growth of the end-user industries. As more people know acerola extract's high vitamin C content and antioxidant qualities, demand for it has steadily risen in North America. The growing popularity of natural supplements and the health and wellness movement have encouraged using acerola extract in functional meals and dietary supplements. The accessibility and uptake of acerola-based goods in this region have been further aided by major market participants and established distribution systems.



The organic segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The source segment is divided into organic and conventional. The organic segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Around the world, organic acerola extract is used to assist clients in delivering shelf-stable organic meat products by substituting synthetic ascorbic acid and erythorbate sodium. The production of organic acerola extract adheres to organic farming standards, which limit the use of artificial fertilisers and pesticides.



The liquid segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The product segment is divided into liquid and powder. The liquid segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Liquid acerola extract easily adds vitamin C and antioxidant value to various products, including drinks, supplements, and cosmetics formulas. Its application flexibility and quick absorption fuel manufacturers' acceptance of the product.



The beauty and personal care segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The application segment is divided into pharmaceuticals and healthcare, food and beverages, animal feed, beauty and personal care, and others. The beauty and personal care segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Acerola extract inhibits the formation of melanin, the pigment that causes skin pigmentation, so it can help even out skin tone and lessen the visibility of dark areas. Additionally, it is claimed that acerola extract helps fortify capillaries, aiding skin restoration and protection.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing demand for acerola extract in different application



As acerola extract has a high ascorbic acid content, it is a natural preservative in baking and confectionery items. It extends the shelf life of baked goods and functions as a dough conditioner. Acerola is a highly sought-after ingredient in the clean-label movement, as consumers increasingly prefer natural ingredients. Acerola extract is a naturally occurring vitamin C source that substantially benefits the beverage sector. Adding a hint of acidity can improve the nutritional profile and flavour of fruit juices and energy drinks. Due to its ability to increase immunity and its clean-label nature, acerola extract is becoming increasingly popular, especially as consumers' preference for wellness and health drinks grows. Acerola extract is an antioxidant that keeps dairy and frozen sweets from oxidising or spoiling and preserves their flavour, colour, and nutritional value. To appeal to health-conscious consumers searching for desserts with additional nutritional benefits, acerola extract is preferred in these goods.



Restraint: Cost of raw material



The industry and its strategy are impacted by the price fluctuations of the raw materials used to prepare acerola extract since the operations of the organisations involved in the production are affected by the unstable raw material price and high recycling costs. Variations in production and market profit margin could result from operational impacts. The business must maintain the appropriate profit margin to thrive in the market.



Opportunity: Increasing purchases of skincare and makeup products



The increasing per capita income has led to an increase in the use of skincare products globally. Consumers are willing to use products which enhance their skin health. Also, consumers are more inclined towards the products recommended by dermatologists. The skin care sector has seen a shift in demand from elderly consumers to a younger client base that is rising. People are starting to utilise skin care at a younger age to delay the indications of ageing, and the number of elderly consumers is decreasing. Skincare companies may need to adjust their marketing techniques to redress the balance and retain their older clientele. The cosmetics industry is growing in popularity in North American and European markets, with sales rising yearly in the major cities.



Challenges: Government regulations



One of the main issues facing the market is the strict government regulations. Acerola extract is an antioxidant used in a variety of food products, such as bakery goods, beverages, and meat products. Developed nations have tight regulations on adding food additives, such as antioxidants, to their goods.



Some of the major players operating in the Acerola Extract market are:



• Dohler GmbH

• The Green Labs LLC

• Blue Macaw Flora

• NutriBotanica

• Diana Food S.A.S

• Florida Food Inc.

• Nutrilite

• Niagro

• Naturex

• Nichirei Corporation Inc.

• Kemin Industries, Inc

• Advanced Biotech

• Bösch Boden Spies

• KINGHERBS

• Foodchem International Corporation

• Vita Forte Inc.



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Source:



• Organic

• Conventional



By Product:



• Liquid

• Powder



By Application:



• Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

• Food and Beverages

• Animal Feed

• Beauty and Personal Care

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



